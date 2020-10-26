SignalFire Wireless Telemetry and Machfu introduce an integrated 900MHz sensor network-to-cloud solution

SignalFire Wireless Telemetry, a manufacturer of industrial wireless telemetry products, and Machfu, a provider of industrial IoT solutions, announce the integration of SignalFire’s wireless sensor network with Machfu’s Industrial IoT Gateway. The Machfu IIoT Gateway incorporates edge intelligence, multi-protocol translation capabilities and multi-dimensional security features, resulting in a versatile and secure sensor-to-cloud solution.

Operating the SignalFire Edge Application on Machfu’s Edge Gateway, users can easily and wirelessly bring all sensor measurements from a SignalFire sensor network into their cloud application. With a single click, the IIoT Gateway automatically communicates with the SignalFire Gateway to discover wireless nodes in a network, collect measurements from sensors, and transmit them over cellular, Wifi or Ethernet connections.

“Using the Machfu IIoT Gateway, SignalFire customers can bring data from sensors and controllers automatically into their SCADA monitoring software dashboards for anywhere/anytime viewing and analysis, receive alerts about data outages and remotely diagnose problems in the field,” explains John Geiger, vice president, Business Development of Machfu. “The built-in SignalFire application uses the versatile MACHREACTOR engine through a simple UI interface to auto-detect nodes in a SignalFire network, collect and aggregate data from these tags to enable analysis and enable remote monitoring by SCADA backend systems. Users can swiftly detect anomalies and facilitate rapid remediation in the field.”

The integration of the SignalFire wireless network and the Machfu IIoT Gateway yields tremendous benefits for customers including:

MQTT/SparkPlugB support to integrate with a variety of leading SCADA monitoring applications

SignalFire Toolkit remote connectivity to monitor and troubleshoot the SignalFire nodes

Remote connectivity to HART instruments using software like PactWare

Flexibility of on-premise or cloud connectivity

“SignalFire has partnered with Machfu, a well-established, fast-growing Industrial IoT company, to offer a plug-and-play experience with our 900MHz wireless telemetry network,” notes Sandro Esposito, SignalFire vice president, Sales & Marketing. “Integrating the SignalFire application with the Machfu IIoT Gateway significantly reduces setup time with a single-touch auto-discovery feature for the SignalFire network so users can focus on using the data and not how to get it.”

For more information on the integration of these Edge technologies, visit the SignalFire website: signal-fire.com/lte-m1-cellular-products/iiot-gateway/, or contact [email protected] or [email protected] for further inquiries on the Machfu/SignalFire solution.