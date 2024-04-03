Cerberus: Cybersecurity for EV Charging Infrastructure — R&D 100 winner of the day

Researchers anticipate a large network of EV charging equipment to be an attractive target for adversaries or criminal enterprises. Idaho National Laboratory’s Cerberus system — relying on basic sensors and computer hardware linked together in a smart configuration — sharply limits or sometimes eliminates damage to assets and human health. Recent work demonstrated that high-power EV charging infrastructure is, in fact, vulnerable to hackers and that Cerberus has a strong ability to detect signs of tampering. It detects malicious exploits by blocking them, limiting their damage, powering down if necessary, and quickly restoring full operational capabilities. Cerberus lends much-needed resilience to fast-charging systems.