SP Scienceware launches new ProCulture product line

ProCulture, the new workflow-minded product line for cell culture from Bel-Art and Wilmad-LabGlass brands, covers multiple steps of the cell culture process from isolation to harvesting. Products include an array of Shaker Flasks, Spinner Flasks with a unique impeller that increases aeration and eliminates dead spots, and an Orbital Shaker Platform that converts an existing magnetic stir plate into an orbital shaker for less of the cost of an orbital shaker. A comprehensive catalog is available.

“The ProCulture line includes products that can simplify researchers’ cell culture experiments,” explained Kathleen Hanek, Portfolio Manager for SP Scienceware. “There are tried and true items such as shaker flasks and storage racks as well as products you can’t find anywhere else.”

Spinner and Shaker Flasks can be viewed online at wilmad-labglass.com. For more information, please call 800-220-5171 or email [email protected]. All other ProCulture® products can be found on belart.com.