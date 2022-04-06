SSE balance enclosure workstations

The SSE is designed to locate on an island or peninsula location with access on two sides for student labs and light duty procedures. The SSE is offered in 24 in., 36 in. and 48 in. widths to accommodate an analytical balance and other small-scale lab processes. Constructed of chemical resistant metal framing and ¼-in. thick clear acrylic side panels and viewing sash. Efficient air-flow design with airfoil and bypass, directs contaminates to baffled exhaust thereby providing superior air flow and containment performance for user protection. The ergonomic sash is angled 15° for ease of viewing comfort with 8 in. reach in opening height. Sash swings up to provide 20 in. of access opening. Two service ports are in lower right and left rear wall.

For more information, visit www.HEMCOcorp.com