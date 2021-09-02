The 2021 New Product Showcase at E/HV trade show to feature innovators

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America, the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology and E/HV trade show and conference, has announced the 24 companies set to partake in this year’s New Product Showcase. Slated for September 14-16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, the event returns in person for the first time in two years to reunite the industry and highlight cutting-edge technology propelling the advanced battery and automotive industry.

The New Product Showcase features an under-the-hood look at new technologies from 24 exhibiting companies. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations, offering a close examination of new and improved solutions for popular applications. Attendees can look forward to learning about the various technology products that enhance battery management across several industries.

“Each year, the New Product Showcase is one of our most highly anticipated experiences for attendees,” said Jenny McCall, group event director, The Battery Show and E/HV Tech Expo, Informa Markets. “We are excited to bring this program back and provide a platform for industry-leading exhibitors to demonstrate their new advanced battery technology across various applications. Each participant in this year’s showcase brings proprietary technologies and services that will advance this dynamic industry.”

The 2021 New Product Showcase schedule is as follows:

Day 1 | Tuesday, September 14

10:00 a.m. – Honeywell – Booth 1837

Showcasing: Optical Caliper Sensor

10:30 a.m. – EF Cooling US – Booth 422

Showcasing EF Cooling

11 a.m. – C.S.M. Products – Booth 501

Showcasing High Voltage Breakout Module 3.3

11:30 a.m. – LINAK U.S. – Booth 636

Showcasing LA36 Long Life

Noon – ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions – Booth 819

Showcasing Xradia Versa

12:30 p.m. – 3M – Booth 1011

Showcasing 3M Boron Nitride Cooling Filler Agglomerates 100 & 150

1:00 p.m. – Hirose Electric U.S.A. – Booth 1132

Showcasing ZH05

1:30 p.m. – Exro Technologies – Booth 1136

Showcasing Battery Control System

2:00 p.m. – Wells Engineered Products – Booth 1318

Showcasing Rotary Position Sensor

Day 2 | Wednesday, September 15

10:30 a.m. – DEWESoft – Booth 1511

Showcasing SIRIUS-XHS power analyzer

11:30 a.m. – Schlenk Metallfolien – Booth 1732

Showcasing High Tensile Copper Foils with enhanced mechanical strength

Noon – Eagle Technologies – Booth 1916

Showcasing Augmented Reality & Digital Engineering Design

12:30 p.m. – Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions – Booth 1919

Showcasing Norseal TRP1000

1:00 p.m. – Dürr Systems – Booth 1921

Showcasing Tandem Coater

2:00 p.m. – N.H. Research (N.H.R.) – Booth 2126

Showcasing Enerlab 2.0 Battery Test Lab Management Software

2:30 p.m. – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Booth 2137

Showcasing Thermo Scientific Inspector Measurement and Control System

Day 3 | Thursday, September 16

10:00 a.m. – Trontek Electronics – Booth 2144

Showcasing LiFePO4 Golf Cart Battery – Tseries

10:30 a.m. – ESPEC North America – Booth 2211

Showcasing EGNZ4-5NWL

11:00 a.m. – HIRTENBERGER AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY – Booth 2220

Showcasing Automotive Pyrotechnic Circuit Breaker

11:30 a.m. – Webasto – Booth 2229

Showcasing Webasto Portable High-Power Cordset

Noon – Inventus Power – Booth 2312

Showcasing PROTRXion™ Series Li-ion Batteries

1:00 p.m. – Bloomy Controls – Booth 2716

Showcasing Integrated BMS HIL Test System

1:30 p.m. – OZTEK – Booth 2806

Showcasing OZpcs-EP40

2:00 p.m. – Energy Access, – Booth 2647

Showcasing The P.R.X. Power Management and Battery Charging Board

Visit here for more information on the products and services showcased at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo. Download the mobile app “The Battery Show” for real-time updates to the schedule.

Visitor registration is open: