The 2021 New Product Showcase at E/HV trade show to feature innovators

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America, the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology and E/HV trade show and conference, has announced the 24 companies set to partake in this year’s New Product Showcase. Slated for September 14-16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, the event returns in person for the first time in two years to reunite the industry and highlight cutting-edge technology propelling the advanced battery and automotive industry.
The New Product Showcase features an under-the-hood look at new technologies from 24 exhibiting companies. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations, offering a close examination of new and improved solutions for popular applications. Attendees can look forward to learning about the various technology products that enhance battery management across several industries.
“Each year, the New Product Showcase is one of our most highly anticipated experiences for attendees,” said Jenny McCall, group event director, The Battery Show and E/HV Tech Expo, Informa Markets. “We are excited to bring this program back and provide a platform for industry-leading exhibitors to demonstrate their new advanced battery technology across various applications. Each participant in this year’s showcase brings proprietary technologies and services that will advance this dynamic industry.”
The 2021 New Product Showcase schedule is as follows:
Day 1 | Tuesday, September 14
10:00 a.m. – Honeywell – Booth 1837
Showcasing: Optical Caliper Sensor
10:30 a.m. – EF Cooling US – Booth 422
Showcasing EF Cooling
11 a.m. – C.S.M. Products – Booth 501
Showcasing High Voltage Breakout Module 3.3
11:30 a.m. – LINAK U.S. – Booth 636
Showcasing LA36 Long Life
Noon – ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions – Booth 819
Showcasing Xradia Versa
12:30 p.m. – 3M – Booth 1011
Showcasing 3M Boron Nitride Cooling Filler Agglomerates 100 & 150
1:00 p.m. – Hirose Electric U.S.A. – Booth 1132
Showcasing ZH05
1:30 p.m. – Exro Technologies – Booth 1136
Showcasing Battery Control System
2:00 p.m. – Wells Engineered Products – Booth 1318
Showcasing Rotary Position Sensor
Day 2 | Wednesday, September 15
10:30 a.m. – DEWESoft – Booth 1511
Showcasing SIRIUS-XHS power analyzer
11:30 a.m. – Schlenk Metallfolien – Booth 1732
Showcasing High Tensile Copper Foils with enhanced mechanical strength
Noon – Eagle Technologies – Booth 1916
Showcasing Augmented Reality & Digital Engineering Design
12:30 p.m. – Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions – Booth 1919
Showcasing Norseal TRP1000
1:00 p.m. – Dürr Systems – Booth 1921
Showcasing Tandem Coater
2:00 p.m. – N.H. Research (N.H.R.) – Booth 2126
Showcasing Enerlab 2.0 Battery Test Lab Management Software
2:30 p.m. – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Booth 2137
Showcasing Thermo Scientific Inspector Measurement and Control System
Day 3 | Thursday, September 16
10:00 a.m. – Trontek Electronics – Booth 2144
Showcasing LiFePO4 Golf Cart Battery – Tseries
10:30 a.m. – ESPEC North America – Booth 2211
Showcasing EGNZ4-5NWL
11:00 a.m. – HIRTENBERGER AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY – Booth 2220
Showcasing Automotive Pyrotechnic Circuit Breaker
11:30 a.m. – Webasto – Booth 2229
Showcasing Webasto Portable High-Power Cordset
Noon – Inventus Power – Booth 2312
Showcasing PROTRXion™ Series Li-ion Batteries
1:00 p.m. – Bloomy Controls – Booth 2716
Showcasing Integrated BMS HIL Test System
1:30 p.m. – OZTEK – Booth 2806
Showcasing OZpcs-EP40
2:00 p.m. – Energy Access, – Booth 2647
Showcasing The P.R.X. Power Management and Battery Charging Board
