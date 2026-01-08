The lab equipment recovery is K-shaped

Economists use “K-shaped recovery” to describe divergence, where one part of an economy improves while another crumbles. The term gained traction during the pandemic to describe unequal post-COVID outcomes across income groups, sectors and firms. Now the concept fits the fortunes of lab equipment companies, among other things. Major vendors have posted strong numbers in recent earnings, yet the mood among academic researchers remains more muted.

The destocking hangover ends

For equipment suppliers, a single word defined the past two years: destocking. After pandemic-era stockpiling left pharmaceutical and biotech customers sitting on excess inventory, order volumes collapsed. Companies burned through their safety stocks.

That headwind has finally eased. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported Q3 2025 revenue of $11.1 billion, with its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment generating nearly $6 billion. Danaher, the bioprocessing bellwether, noted “continued momentum” in its filtration and purification business during its Q3 call. Agilent Technologies posted 7.2% core revenue growth in its Q4 fiscal 2025, with management highlighting strength in industrial and applied markets (chemicals, advanced materials, and environmental testing) as a counterweight to softer life sciences demand.

Drug manufacturing is non-discretionary. You cannot produce a dose of a GLP-1 agonist or a monoclonal antibody without consuming filtration media, chromatography resins, and single-use bags. As biologic pipelines advance and production scales, consumables follow.

The NIH question mark

The academic side of the market, in some respects faces more acute challenges. In February 2025, NIH announced a policy capping indirect cost reimbursement at 15% of grant awards. For research universities accustomed to negotiated rates of 50% or higher, the implications were severe. SUNY estimated an immediate $79 million hit to its research enterprise.

But the policy never took effect. Twenty-two states sued, and a federal judge blocked implementation in February 2025. A nationwide injunction followed in March. On January 5, 2026, an appeals court upheld that injunction, meaning the cap remains legally stalled.

The result is more limbo than crisis. University administrators, uncertain whether the cap will eventually survive judicial review, have adopted conservative postures. Capital expenditure decisions that might have been routine (a new mass spectrometer for a core facility, an upgrade to the microscopy suite) now face additional scrutiny.

The numbers bear this out. In Agilent’s Q4 fiscal 2025 results, released November 24, academia and government revenue declined 10%. For fiscal 2026, the company is guiding to a low-single-digit decline in that segment. Pharma, by contrast, grew 12% in the same quarter.

Where the money flows

Recurring revenue streams (consumables, service contracts, reagent kits) remain robust regardless of capital budget cycles. Companies with exposure to industrial and applied markets have found insulation from academic uncertainty. Semiconductor manufacturing, battery R&D and PFAS testing regulations are driving demand for analytical instrumentation on a separate track from NIH funding dynamics.

Bioprocessing consumables, pharma services and industrial applications are carrying the sector. Academic researchers, meanwhile, are waiting on Washington and the courts. For them, 2026 may be another year on the sidelines.