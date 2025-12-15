Thermo Fisher adds chemically defined E. coli fermentation medium and feed to Gibco Bacto line

Thermo Fisher Scientific said it has launched two new chemically defined formulations for E. coli biomanufacturing: Gibco Bacto CD Supreme FPM Plus (a fermentation production medium) and Gibco Bacto CD Supreme Feed (2X) (a feed), positioned for plasmid DNA and recombinant protein production.

The company framed the products as a response to growing demand for plasmid DNA tied to gene therapy and mRNA vaccine development, and said the goal is to increase yields while improving consistency at scale for biomanufacturers and CDMOs.

According to Thermo Fisher, FPM Plus is hydrolysate-free and chemically defined, supports high-density E. coli cultures, and is intended for both batch and fed-batch processes. The company also said it is designed to work across a broad range of strains, including Thi-1 mutants and auxotrophic variants.

Thermo Fisher said that, when paired with CD Supreme Feed (2X), users can achieve up to 120% higher plasmid DNA production yield compared with terrific broth used with “other lab-prepared feeds.”

In a “key benefits” list, Thermo Fisher said the system is optimized for common strains including DH10B, BL21(DE3), NEB Stable, Stbl2, Stbl3, and JM109; is a one-part, ready-to-use formulation; is compatible with batch and fed-batch modes in liquid and dry formats; and supports filtration or autoclave sterilization. The company also said the formulations are animal origin–free and chemically defined to support compliance and reduce validation burden.

Thermo Fisher included a testimonial from Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines citing yield and consistency gains during prototype testing.