Thermo Fisher adds DXR3 SmartRaman+ for non-destructive, at-line Raman QC

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific DXR3 SmartRaman+ Raman Spectrometer, positioning it as an at-line quality control (QC) tool for pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing environments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific says the system is built to support non-destructive Raman measurements directly through commonly used product containers and finished packaging, aiming to reduce the need for sample prep and help preserve sample integrity. In pharma settings, Thermo Fisher highlights fill-and-finish testing as a target workflow, where at-line sampling and automated batch testing could speed feedback to production teams.

A key design element is automated sampling paired with custom sample holders, which Thermo Fisher says can reduce manual handling and operator-to-operator variability. The company also emphasizes easier onboarding, noting the hardware and software are intended to minimize training time for routine QC users.

On the instrumentation side, the DXR3 SmartRaman+ supports user-exchangeable 532 nm and 785 nm lasers, which can help labs choose excitation based on sample type and fluorescence concerns. Thermo Fisher also points to OPC UA connectivity for integrating the spectrometer into manufacturing data systems and Industry 4.0-style environments.

In materials and industrial labs, Thermo Fisher frames the instrument as a high-throughput Raman option for rapid checks and defect verification, supported by flexible sample handling (including user-designed holders for various container shapes and formats). The company and third-party product news coverage list example use cases that include fill-and-finish QC, adulterant detection in consumer products, and defect analysis in industrial laboratories.