Trends in lab sustainability: DCM’s days are numbered

Dichloromethane, also known as methylene chloride or DCM, is a colorless, volatile solvent widely used in laboratories for chemical extractions and chromatography.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2024 rule bans most consumer uses and many industrial and commercial uses of the chemical, which has been linked to cancer risk and neurotoxicity and has a documented history of fatal overexposures in poorly ventilated settings. Laboratory use can continue, but only under a strict Workplace Chemical Protection Program that requires exposure monitoring and controls to meet an 8-hour Existing Chemical Exposure Limit (ECEL) of 2 parts per million, supported by an 8-hour action level of 1 part per million, plus a 15-minute short-term exposure limit (STEL) of 16 parts per million. Many labs consider these targets tricky to meet in practice. Environmental Health & Engineering, a consultancy, notes: “In our experience, the new exposure limits are difficult to meet in many lab environments and often require enhanced controls that take time and resources to implement.”

In November 2025, the EPA extended compliance deadlines for non-federal laboratories: initial exposure monitoring is now due by November 9, 2026; establishing regulated areas and ensuring compliance with the ECEL by February 8, 2027; and developing and implementing exposure control plans (and related compliance measures) by May 10, 2027.

As of Jan. 7, 2026, EPA’s methylene chloride risk-management page lists the November 2025 extension as the most recent update to laboratory compliance dates. The deadlines stand, and labs now have roughly 10 months until the first major requirement hits. Many EHS teams are treating the rule as a practical phase-down and are shifting to alternatives where feasible.

Laboratories are accelerating the shift away from DCM ahead of the deadlines. Many view sustained compliance with the 2 ppm 8-hour ECEL as difficult without major engineering upgrades, tighter work practices, reduced usage, or a combination of all three.

Academic and industrial labs report success with alternatives for common applications like extractions and flash chromatography, though no single substitute matches DCM’s performance across all uses.

Top alternatives include:

2-Methyltetrahydrofuran (2-MeTHF): a bio-based solvent made from renewable feedstocks (often via furfural-derived intermediates). It is widely used in green-chemistry solvent substitution programs and can work well for some organometallic chemistry and biphasic extractions, depending on the system.

a bio-based solvent made from renewable feedstocks (often via furfural-derived intermediates). It is widely used in green-chemistry solvent substitution programs and can work well for some organometallic chemistry and biphasic extractions, depending on the system. Cyclopentyl methyl ether (CPME): a relatively stable ether with slower peroxide formation than some common ethers and a high boiling point (106°C). It can suit reactions where solvent stability under acidic or basic conditions matters.

a relatively stable ether with slower peroxide formation than some common ethers and a high boiling point (106°C). It can suit reactions where solvent stability under acidic or basic conditions matters. Ethyl acetate/heptane or ethyl acetate/ethanol mixtures: readily available options that can work well in partitioning and column chromatography. In some workflows, a 3:1 ethyl acetate/ethanol blend in heptane can provide eluting strength comparable to traditional DCM/methanol systems, depending on the separation.

readily available options that can work well in partitioning and column chromatography. In some workflows, a 3:1 ethyl acetate/ethanol blend in heptane can provide eluting strength comparable to traditional DCM/methanol systems, depending on the separation. Acetone or methyl acetate: for certain cleaning, rinsing, and extraction needs, with the usual tradeoffs in flammability, selectivity, and workup behavior.

Challenges remain. Most replacements require process optimization rather than direct substitution, potentially altering yields or selectivity. Greener options like 2-MeTHF are often more expensive per liter than DCM, though the gap varies by supplier and contract terms.

This push aligns with broader lab sustainability trends. Green chemistry initiatives, with the backing of the American Chemical Society and pharmaceutical companies, promote solvent selection guides that flag DCM as high concern based on health and environmental impact.

Labs are also reducing overall solvent use through techniques like mechanochemistry. The DCM restrictions are serving as a forcing function, and some institutions expect broader restrictions or eliminations of DCM use by 2027 where alternatives and workflows can be validated.