Ultra-Strong Aluminum Alloys for Additive Manufacturing

Despite attractive properties, such as low density, high strength, and corrosion resistance, aluminum alloys have experienced a slower adoption in additive manufacturing (AM) compared to steels, titanium alloys, and superalloys. To date, only a limited number of aluminum powders are available commercially for AM that are suitable for demanding, high-stress or high-temperature environments.
Dr. Amir Farkoosh is a research associate at the Northwestern University Center for Atom-Probe Tomography (NUCAPT). In this article, he provides insights about his work on advanced heat-resistant aluminum alloys and high-strength steels for AM, including:
- Utilization of 3-D atom probe tomography (APT) in the study of metals AM
- Impact of hydrogen embrittlement on various materials and applications
- Future AM applications for ultra-strength aluminum alloys
Sponsored content by CAMECA
