Unleash Innovation with High Purity Metal Salts

By Rama Ghosh, Ph.D., Global Product Manager, MilliporeSigma

High-purity salts are finding new applications in the synthesis of next-generation battery materials, supercapacitors, inorganic nanoparticles, electronic devices, and organic reactions. These salts undergo rigorous purification processes to eliminate impurities and contaminants, resulting in a products with exceptional chemical purity.

MilliporeSigma offers high-purity salts, both anhydrous and hydrated, ranging from 99.9% to 99.999% purity as measured by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) or inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). These include (1) transition metal salts, (2) rare earth salts, (3) precious metal salts, and (4) alkali and alkaline salts.

Table 1: Typical ICP–MS analysis results of nickel(II) nitrate hexahydrate salts (203874) in ppm

Element Ni(NO3)2. 6H2O, 99.999%
Trace Metal Analysis 7.1 ppm
Aluminum (Al) 0.5 ppm
Barium (Ba) 0.9 ppm
Calcium (Ca) 0.5 ppm
Chromium (Cr) 0.2 ppm
Copper (Cu) 1.9 ppm
Iron (Fe) 0.8 ppm
Potassium (K) 0.4 ppm
Magnesium (Mg) 0.2 ppm
Sodium (Na) 0.6ppm
Zinc (Zn) 1.1 ppm



AnhydroBeads™ Salts

Experience exceptional quality with our AnhydroBeads™ salts for technical synthesis applications, such as photovoltaics. With a water content on the parts-per-million scale and trace metal purity of 99.9% (3N) to 99.999% (5N), our salts are produced and tested under stringent dry manufacturing conditions to ensure optimal quality. Their low surface area-to-volume ratio of ~2 mm in diameter minimizes common issues associated with crystalline powders, ensuring high performance in pneumatic loading. Widely used in photovoltaics, batteries, and moisture-sensitive catalytic reactions, AnhydroBeads™ salts are the solution to your technical synthesis needs.

Table 2: Typical ICP–MS analysis results for MilliporeSigma AnhydroBeads™ salts in ppm

Element Lead iodide, 99.999% 554359
Trace Metal Analysis 7.2 ppm
Aluminum (Al) 0.3 ppm
Barium (Ba) 0.2 ppm
Bismuth (Bi) 0.4 ppm
Calcium (Ca) 0.8 ppm
Chromium (Cr) 0.2 ppm
Iron (Fe) 1.6 ppm
Sodium (Na) 0.2 ppm
Zinc (Zn) 1.1 ppm
Silver (Ag) 2.4 ppm



Applications

The purity of salts is a crucial factor that determines their suitability as candidates for synthesizing a broad range of materials, including cathode active materials for batteries, fuel cell catalysts, optoelectronic devices, nanomaterials, and more.

Energy storage:

In the pursuit of better battery technology, scientists are actively exploring new frontiers beyond traditional Li-ion batteries. Driving this is the need for batteries with greater energy density, faster charging times, and longer lifetimes. Prioritizing precursor materials with low impurity levels is crucial to ensuring the desired performance of battery components. Identifying and eliminating impurities is key to producing high-quality materials that meet the exacting requirements of battery applications. For example, impurities present in battery materials can lead to catastrophic consequences such as failure, overheating, and fires.

At MilliporeSigma, we prioritize the purity of our battery-grade lithium salts, which boast trace metal purity levels ranging from 99.9% to 99.999%. By carefully controlling impurities such as sodium, potassium, lead, zinc, aluminum, chlorine, sulfates, etc., we can help prevent potential safety risks and guarantee exceptional performance of the materials.

Table 3. Typical ICP–MS analysis results of Li salts from MilliporeSigma

Element LiF ≥99.99% (449903) Li2CO3, 99.99% (431559)
Trace Metal Analysis 15.2 ppm 71.0 ppm
Sodium (Na) 1.3 ppm 0.5 ppm
Potassium (K) 1.7 ppm 0.5 ppm
Aluminum (Al) 0.5 ppm 0.5 ppm
Arsenic (As) 1.8 ppm
Calcium (Ca) 4.6 ppm 66.1 ppm
Iron (Fe) 1.0 ppm 0.5 ppm
Magnesium (Mg) 1.3 ppm 0.4 ppm
Zinc (Zn) 0.8 ppm 0.3 ppm
Rubidium (Rb) 0.2 ppm



Table 4: Battery-grade lithium salts from MilliporeSigma

Battery-grade Lithium Salts Specifications MilliporeSigma
Product No
Lithium carbonate ≥99.9% trace metals basis 931942
Lithium hexafluorophosphate ≥99.99% trace metals basis 450227
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate ≥99.9% trace metals basis 930903
Lithium nitrate anhydrous, ≥99.9% trace metals basis 930946
Lithium tetrafluoroborate ultra-dry, powder, 99.99% trace metals basis 451622



Synthesis of cathode active materials:

The growing market for Li-ion batteries (LIBs) is driving the development of battery technology and placing greater demand on metal salts such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Controlling contaminants in raw materials during synthesis is critical as the morphology and purity of the cathode active materials strongly impact the cathode’s capacity, stability, and lifetime. Various techniques are employed to synthesize cathode active materials, including the solid-state, sol-gel, and co-precipitation methods. By leveraging different types of metal salts as precursor materials and exercising careful control over the synthesis process, these methods create materials with precise properties tailored to meet the specific needs of battery applications.[1-6]

Table 5: Various synthesis methods and pertinent MilliporeSigma salts used to produce cathode-active materials

Synthesis methods Popular Metal Salts Specifications MilliporeSigma
Product No
Co-precipitation Nickel (II) sulfate heptahydrate
Cobalt (II) sulfate hydrate
Manganese (II) sulfate hydrate		 99.999% trace metals basis
99.998% trace metals basis
≥99.99% trace metals basis		 203890
229598
229784
Sol-gel synthesis Nickel (II) nitrate hexahydrate
Cobalt (II) nitrate hexahydrate,
Manganese (II) nitrate hydrate		 99.999% trace metals basis
99.999% trace metals basis
99.99% trace metals basis		 203874
203106
203742
Solvothermal synthesis Iron (II) oxalate dihydrate
Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate
Aluminum nitrate nonahydrate		 ≥99.99% trace metals basis
99.999% trace metals basis
99.997% trace metals basis		 255971
203696
229415
Spray pyrolysis synthesis Cobalt (II) chloride hydrate
Manganese (II) chloride
Nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate		 99.999% trace metals basis
99.99% trace metals basis
99.999% trace metals basis		 203084
429449
203866
Solid state synthesis Aluminum hydroxide hydrate
Nickel (II) hydroxide
Cobalt (II) hydroxide		 powder, <45 μm
technical grade, 95%		 769460
283622
342440



Visit MilliporeSigma to explore our full range of battery materials.

Fuel Cell

Fuel cells have generated significant interest across various research groups as a promising alternative for producing high-power, cleaner energy [7]. Currently, noble metal-based materials such as nanoparticles, core shells, metallic alloys, and nanocomposites are the most efficient electrocatalysts for fuel cells, whether in the context of oxygen evolution reaction (OER) or hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) [8-11]. It has been reported that platinum and Pt-rare earth metal alloys hold great potential as catalysts for the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) in fuel cells. These Pt-RE alloys have been found to exhibit some of the highest ORR activities among all ORR catalysts ever reported [12]. Various techniques using high-purity metal salts are employed to synthesize these catalysts, including sol-gel, solid-state, and co-precipitation methods.

Table 6: A few examples of building block salts for fuel cell catalysts offered by MilliporeSigma:

Popular Metal Salts Specifications MilliporeSigma
Product No
Platinum (II) acetylacetonate ≥99.98% trace metals basis 523038
Tetraammineplatinum (II) nitrate 99.995% trace metals basis 482293
Palladium (II) nitrate dihydrate ~40% Pd basis 76070
Ruthenium (III) chloride hydrate
Molybdenum(V) chloride		 ReagentPlus®
99.99% trace metals basis 		206229
642452
Yttrium (III) chloride hexahydrate
Gadolinium (III) chloride hexahydrate
Lanthanum (III) chloride heptahydrate		 99.9% trace metals basis
99.999% trace metals basis
99.999% trace metals basis		 211648
203289
203521



Due to the high cost of noble metal catalysts such as platinum and palladium, a significant amount of research has been conducted to explore the feasibility of replacing these expensive materials with more affordable non-precious metal catalysts [13-14]. This work uses different transition salts of sulfate, nitrate, and acetate chloride to synthesize a catalyst.

Table 7: A selection of salts used to produce non-precious metal electrocatalysts for fuel cells:

Popular Metal salts Specifications MilliporeSigma
Product No
Iron (III) nitrate nonahydrate ≥99.999% trace metals basis 529303
Cobalt (II) chloride hexahydrate ≥97% 769495
Manganese (II) sulfate hydrate ≥99.99% trace metals basis 229784
Iron (II) chloride tetrahydrate 99.99% trace metals basis 380024
Cobalt (II) nitrate hexahydrate 99.999% trace metals basis 203106



Optoelectronic Device:

Metal-perovskite semiconductor materials have been widely researched due to their remarkable optoelectronic properties. These characteristics render them highly promising for various applications, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes, X-ray detectors, and more [15]. Metal halides (MX2) with metals such as Ba, Cs, Pb, Sn, and Bi and halogens such as Cl, Br, and I are ideal precursors for creating metal halide perovskite semiconductor materials [16-17].

Table 8: Various salts used to produce metal halide perovskite semiconductor materials:

Popular Metal halides Specifications MilliporeSigma
Product No
Lead (II) iodide AnhydroBeads™, −10 mesh, 99.999% trace metals basis 554359
Lead (II) bromide 99.999% trace metals basis 398853
Cesium chloride 99.99% trace metals basis 562599
Cesium bromide 99.999% trace metals basis 203017
Tin (II) iodide −10 mesh, 99.999% trace metals basis 466352



Electronic/Semiconductor Industry:

Thinner coatings are becoming increasingly prevalent in the electronics and semiconductor industries due to advancements in technology and design. As a result, it is crucial to reduce interfering elements to ensure optimal performance. Precursor materials such as metal salts must be monitored through ICP-MS or ICP-OES to ensure contamination limits at the ppm level.

At MilliporeSigma, we prioritize the purity of platinum group metal salts, ensuring trace metal purity levels within the range of 99.9% to 99.999% as measured by ICP-MS. Maintaining such stringent levels of purity is critical for the electronics industry, as it minimizes performance risks.

Table 9: Various platinum groups of metal salts for the electronic/semiconductor industries:

Popular Metal Salts Specifications Product No
Gold (III) chloride hydrate 99.995% trace metals basis 254169
Potassium tetrachloroplatinate (II) 99.99% trace metals basis 323411
Ruthenium (III) chloride hydrate ≥99.9% trace metals basis 931578
Iridium (III) chloride hydrate 99.9% trace metals basis 203491
Rhodium (III) chloride hydrate 99.95% trace metals basis 450286



Learn more about these products with our “High-Purity Salts” brochure.

References

  1. B. Gupta, et.al., J. Mater. Chem. A, 2023,11, 3789-3821
  2. Dong, G. M. Koenig, CrystEngComm, 2020, 22, 1514-1530
  3. A. Cussen, et.al., Energy Reports,2022, 8, 67-73
  4. Wang, et.al., RSC Adv., 2015,5, 40779-40784
  5. Wang, et.al., J. Phys.  Chem.  C, 2015, 119, 2266−2276
  6. Liu, et.al., J. Mater. Chem., 2010,20, 8086-8091
  7. L. Soloveichik, Beilstein. J. Nanotechnol. 2014, 5, 1399–1418
  8. Jong-Beom Baek et.al., ACS Omega 2020, 5, 31−40
  9. Tang, et.al., Nanomaterials 2022, 12, 2618
  10. Zhou et.al., Appl. Sci. 2023, 13, 2177
  11. Ribeiro et.al., Materials for Renewable and Sustainable Energy ,2021, 10:5
  12. Wang, et.al., J. Mater. Chem. A, 2016, 4, 17587–17603
  13. Wu., et.al., Acc. Mater. Res. 2022, 3, 2, 224–236
  14. Mecheri, et.al., Catalysts 2020, 10, 475
  15. Garcia-Belmonte, et.al., Chem. Rev. 2021, 121, 23, 14430–14484
  16. J. Snaith, et.al., Nature Nanotechnology 2015,10, 391–402
  17. Y. Qi, et.al., J. Mater. Chem. A, 2021,9, 22759-22780

