Unleash Innovation with High Purity Metal Salts

By Rama Ghosh, Ph.D., Global Product Manager, MilliporeSigma

High-purity salts are finding new applications in the synthesis of next-generation battery materials, supercapacitors, inorganic nanoparticles, electronic devices, and organic reactions. These salts undergo rigorous purification processes to eliminate impurities and contaminants, resulting in a products with exceptional chemical purity.

MilliporeSigma offers high-purity salts, both anhydrous and hydrated, ranging from 99.9% to 99.999% purity as measured by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) or inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). These include (1) transition metal salts, (2) rare earth salts, (3) precious metal salts, and (4) alkali and alkaline salts.

Table 1: Typical ICP–MS analysis results of nickel(II) nitrate hexahydrate salts (203874) in ppm

Element Ni(NO3)2. 6H2O, 99.999% Trace Metal Analysis 7.1 ppm Aluminum (Al) 0.5 ppm Barium (Ba) 0.9 ppm Calcium (Ca) 0.5 ppm Chromium (Cr) 0.2 ppm Copper (Cu) 1.9 ppm Iron (Fe) 0.8 ppm Potassium (K) 0.4 ppm Magnesium (Mg) 0.2 ppm Sodium (Na) 0.6ppm Zinc (Zn) 1.1 ppm





AnhydroBeads™ Salts

Experience exceptional quality with our AnhydroBeads™ salts for technical synthesis applications, such as photovoltaics. With a water content on the parts-per-million scale and trace metal purity of 99.9% (3N) to 99.999% (5N), our salts are produced and tested under stringent dry manufacturing conditions to ensure optimal quality. Their low surface area-to-volume ratio of ~2 mm in diameter minimizes common issues associated with crystalline powders, ensuring high performance in pneumatic loading. Widely used in photovoltaics, batteries, and moisture-sensitive catalytic reactions, AnhydroBeads™ salts are the solution to your technical synthesis needs.

Table 2: Typical ICP–MS analysis results for MilliporeSigma AnhydroBeads™ salts in ppm

Element Lead iodide, 99.999% 554359 Trace Metal Analysis 7.2 ppm Aluminum (Al) 0.3 ppm Barium (Ba) 0.2 ppm Bismuth (Bi) 0.4 ppm Calcium (Ca) 0.8 ppm Chromium (Cr) 0.2 ppm Iron (Fe) 1.6 ppm Sodium (Na) 0.2 ppm Zinc (Zn) 1.1 ppm Silver (Ag) 2.4 ppm





Applications

The purity of salts is a crucial factor that determines their suitability as candidates for synthesizing a broad range of materials, including cathode active materials for batteries, fuel cell catalysts, optoelectronic devices, nanomaterials, and more.

Energy storage:

In the pursuit of better battery technology, scientists are actively exploring new frontiers beyond traditional Li-ion batteries. Driving this is the need for batteries with greater energy density, faster charging times, and longer lifetimes. Prioritizing precursor materials with low impurity levels is crucial to ensuring the desired performance of battery components. Identifying and eliminating impurities is key to producing high-quality materials that meet the exacting requirements of battery applications. For example, impurities present in battery materials can lead to catastrophic consequences such as failure, overheating, and fires.

At MilliporeSigma, we prioritize the purity of our battery-grade lithium salts, which boast trace metal purity levels ranging from 99.9% to 99.999%. By carefully controlling impurities such as sodium, potassium, lead, zinc, aluminum, chlorine, sulfates, etc., we can help prevent potential safety risks and guarantee exceptional performance of the materials.

Table 3. Typical ICP–MS analysis results of Li salts from MilliporeSigma

Element LiF ≥99.99% (449903) Li2CO3, 99.99% (431559) Trace Metal Analysis 15.2 ppm 71.0 ppm Sodium (Na) 1.3 ppm 0.5 ppm Potassium (K) 1.7 ppm 0.5 ppm Aluminum (Al) 0.5 ppm 0.5 ppm Arsenic (As) 1.8 ppm – Calcium (Ca) 4.6 ppm 66.1 ppm Iron (Fe) 1.0 ppm 0.5 ppm Magnesium (Mg) 1.3 ppm 0.4 ppm Zinc (Zn) 0.8 ppm 0.3 ppm Rubidium (Rb) – 0.2 ppm





Table 4: Battery-grade lithium salts from MilliporeSigma

Battery-grade Lithium Salts Specifications MilliporeSigma

Product No Lithium carbonate ≥99.9% trace metals basis 931942 Lithium hexafluorophosphate ≥99.99% trace metals basis 450227 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate ≥99.9% trace metals basis 930903 Lithium nitrate anhydrous, ≥99.9% trace metals basis 930946 Lithium tetrafluoroborate ultra-dry, powder, 99.99% trace metals basis 451622





Synthesis of cathode active materials:

The growing market for Li-ion batteries (LIBs) is driving the development of battery technology and placing greater demand on metal salts such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Controlling contaminants in raw materials during synthesis is critical as the morphology and purity of the cathode active materials strongly impact the cathode’s capacity, stability, and lifetime. Various techniques are employed to synthesize cathode active materials, including the solid-state, sol-gel, and co-precipitation methods. By leveraging different types of metal salts as precursor materials and exercising careful control over the synthesis process, these methods create materials with precise properties tailored to meet the specific needs of battery applications.[1-6]

Table 5: Various synthesis methods and pertinent MilliporeSigma salts used to produce cathode-active materials

Synthesis methods Popular Metal Salts Specifications MilliporeSigma

Product No Co-precipitation Nickel (II) sulfate heptahydrate

Cobalt (II) sulfate hydrate

Manganese (II) sulfate hydrate 99.999% trace metals basis

99.998% trace metals basis

≥99.99% trace metals basis 203890

229598

229784 Sol-gel synthesis Nickel (II) nitrate hexahydrate

Cobalt (II) nitrate hexahydrate,

Manganese (II) nitrate hydrate 99.999% trace metals basis

99.999% trace metals basis

99.99% trace metals basis 203874

203106

203742 Solvothermal synthesis Iron (II) oxalate dihydrate

Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate

Aluminum nitrate nonahydrate ≥99.99% trace metals basis

99.999% trace metals basis

99.997% trace metals basis 255971

203696

229415 Spray pyrolysis synthesis Cobalt (II) chloride hydrate

Manganese (II) chloride

Nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate 99.999% trace metals basis

99.99% trace metals basis

99.999% trace metals basis 203084

429449

203866 Solid state synthesis Aluminum hydroxide hydrate

Nickel (II) hydroxide

Cobalt (II) hydroxide powder, <45 μm

technical grade, 95% 769460

283622

342440





Fuel Cell

Fuel cells have generated significant interest across various research groups as a promising alternative for producing high-power, cleaner energy [7]. Currently, noble metal-based materials such as nanoparticles, core shells, metallic alloys, and nanocomposites are the most efficient electrocatalysts for fuel cells, whether in the context of oxygen evolution reaction (OER) or hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) [8-11]. It has been reported that platinum and Pt-rare earth metal alloys hold great potential as catalysts for the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) in fuel cells. These Pt-RE alloys have been found to exhibit some of the highest ORR activities among all ORR catalysts ever reported [12]. Various techniques using high-purity metal salts are employed to synthesize these catalysts, including sol-gel, solid-state, and co-precipitation methods.

Table 6: A few examples of building block salts for fuel cell catalysts offered by MilliporeSigma:

Popular Metal Salts Specifications MilliporeSigma

Product No Platinum (II) acetylacetonate ≥99.98% trace metals basis 523038 Tetraammineplatinum (II) nitrate 99.995% trace metals basis 482293 Palladium (II) nitrate dihydrate ~40% Pd basis 76070 Ruthenium (III) chloride hydrate

Molybdenum(V) chloride ReagentPlus®

99.99% trace metals basis 206229

642452 Yttrium (III) chloride hexahydrate

Gadolinium (III) chloride hexahydrate

Lanthanum (III) chloride heptahydrate 99.9% trace metals basis

99.999% trace metals basis

99.999% trace metals basis 211648

203289

203521





Due to the high cost of noble metal catalysts such as platinum and palladium, a significant amount of research has been conducted to explore the feasibility of replacing these expensive materials with more affordable non-precious metal catalysts [13-14]. This work uses different transition salts of sulfate, nitrate, and acetate chloride to synthesize a catalyst.

Table 7: A selection of salts used to produce non-precious metal electrocatalysts for fuel cells:

Popular Metal salts Specifications MilliporeSigma

Product No Iron (III) nitrate nonahydrate ≥99.999% trace metals basis 529303 Cobalt (II) chloride hexahydrate ≥97% 769495 Manganese (II) sulfate hydrate ≥99.99% trace metals basis 229784 Iron (II) chloride tetrahydrate 99.99% trace metals basis 380024 Cobalt (II) nitrate hexahydrate 99.999% trace metals basis 203106





Optoelectronic Device:

Metal-perovskite semiconductor materials have been widely researched due to their remarkable optoelectronic properties. These characteristics render them highly promising for various applications, including solar cells, light-emitting diodes, X-ray detectors, and more [15]. Metal halides (MX2) with metals such as Ba, Cs, Pb, Sn, and Bi and halogens such as Cl, Br, and I are ideal precursors for creating metal halide perovskite semiconductor materials [16-17].

Table 8: Various salts used to produce metal halide perovskite semiconductor materials:

Popular Metal halides Specifications MilliporeSigma

Product No Lead (II) iodide AnhydroBeads™, −10 mesh, 99.999% trace metals basis 554359 Lead (II) bromide 99.999% trace metals basis 398853 Cesium chloride 99.99% trace metals basis 562599 Cesium bromide 99.999% trace metals basis 203017 Tin (II) iodide −10 mesh, 99.999% trace metals basis 466352





Electronic/Semiconductor Industry:

Thinner coatings are becoming increasingly prevalent in the electronics and semiconductor industries due to advancements in technology and design. As a result, it is crucial to reduce interfering elements to ensure optimal performance. Precursor materials such as metal salts must be monitored through ICP-MS or ICP-OES to ensure contamination limits at the ppm level.

At MilliporeSigma, we prioritize the purity of platinum group metal salts, ensuring trace metal purity levels within the range of 99.9% to 99.999% as measured by ICP-MS. Maintaining such stringent levels of purity is critical for the electronics industry, as it minimizes performance risks.

Table 9: Various platinum groups of metal salts for the electronic/semiconductor industries:

Popular Metal Salts Specifications Product No Gold (III) chloride hydrate 99.995% trace metals basis 254169 Potassium tetrachloroplatinate (II) 99.99% trace metals basis 323411 Ruthenium (III) chloride hydrate ≥99.9% trace metals basis 931578 Iridium (III) chloride hydrate 99.9% trace metals basis 203491 Rhodium (III) chloride hydrate 99.95% trace metals basis 450286





References

B. Gupta, et.al., J. Mater. Chem. A, 2023,11, 3789-3821 Dong, G. M. Koenig, CrystEngComm, 2020, 22, 1514-1530 A. Cussen, et.al., Energy Reports,2022, 8, 67-73 Wang, et.al., RSC Adv., 2015,5, 40779-40784 Wang, et.al., J. Phys. Chem. C, 2015, 119, 2266−2276 Liu, et.al., J. Mater. Chem., 2010,20, 8086-8091 L. Soloveichik, Beilstein. J. Nanotechnol. 2014, 5, 1399–1418 Jong-Beom Baek et.al., ACS Omega 2020, 5, 31−40 Tang, et.al., Nanomaterials 2022, 12, 2618 Zhou et.al., Appl. Sci. 2023, 13, 2177 Ribeiro et.al., Materials for Renewable and Sustainable Energy ,2021, 10:5 Wang, et.al., J. Mater. Chem. A, 2016, 4, 17587–17603 Wu., et.al., Acc. Mater. Res. 2022, 3, 2, 224–236 Mecheri, et.al., Catalysts 2020, 10, 475 Garcia-Belmonte, et.al., Chem. Rev. 2021, 121, 23, 14430–14484 J. Snaith, et.al., Nature Nanotechnology 2015,10, 391–402 Y. Qi, et.al., J. Mater. Chem. A, 2021,9, 22759-22780

