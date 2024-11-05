University of Arizona taps Díaz de la Rubia for research VP

Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, an accomplished scientist and executive, has been selected as the new senior vice president for research and innovation at the University of Arizona. He is expected to begin his role on November 11th.

In this position, Díaz de la Rubia will oversee the university’s vast research portfolio, managing an estimated $1 billion in research activity and leading its commercialization efforts. His appointment comes as the University of Arizona is expanding its research infrastructure, with the recent opening of two new facilities — the Grand Challenges Research and the Applied Research buildings.

Díaz de la Rubia brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as vice president for research and partnerships at the University of Oklahoma for the past five years. During his tenure there, he spearheaded a strategic vision that resulted in a 65% increase in funded research on the Norman campus from fiscal year 2019 to FY 2024.

Before his time at Oklahoma, Díaz de la Rubia held various leadership positions at Purdue University, including chief scientific officer, senior vice president for strategic initiatives, and vice president for Discovery Park. He also held positions in both the private sector and government, serving as director and innovation leader for Deloitte’s energy practice and working his way up to chief research officer and deputy director for science and technology at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

“The University of Arizona’s reputation is thanks to the work of our faculty, staff, and students. Their contributions to our record of research excellence and the transformation of new ideas into tangible benefits drive our impact throughout Arizona and the world,” University of Arizona president Suresh Garimella said. “Dr. Díaz de la Rubia has also spent his entire career pursuing such a mission with great success, and I am truly looking forward to welcoming him to our community.”

Díaz de la Rubia expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “The U of A is world-renowned for its leadership and excellence as a research university, and its focus on service sets it apart. I am eager to collaborate with faculty, staff, students, and Arizona’s diverse communities to continue this work.”

The search committee, composed of faculty, staff, and students, was impressed by Díaz de la Rubia’s extensive experience leading and strengthening partnerships between academia, government, and the private sector. His key strengths were his deep understanding of the funding landscape and his connections in Washington, D.C.

Díaz de la Rubia holds a doctorate in physics from the State University of New York and has authored over 150 peer-reviewed articles and conference proceedings. He played a vital role in developing the laser inertial fusion engine at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, leading to the laboratory’s groundbreaking scientific fusion ignition and energy gain in 2022.

Beyond his scientific accomplishments, Díaz de la Rubia is actively involved in public policy. He serves on various boards and committees, including the Defense Science Board, where he co-chaired the 2023 Study on Climate Change and Global Security.

The appointment of Tomás Díaz de la Rubia marks a significant moment for the University of Arizona, which continues to grow its research enterprise and contribute to innovation and societal advancement.