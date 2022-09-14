What Boeing’s New Research Center Means for Sustainable Aviation

By William Horne, Product Specialist

The future is green, and Boeing is hopping on board. The company aims to have all commercial flights run on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) by 2030.

To aid in this quest and drive sustainable initiatives in the aviation industry, the company recently announced its plans to open a new research center to focus on SAF, hydrogen propulsion, robotics, digitization, and composites.

In our latest article, we explore this research initiative and what it means for the future of aviation.

Read Now

Sponsored content by Patsnap