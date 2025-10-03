Views from pharma execs J&J’s Duato: tariffs “can create disruptions in the supply chain, leading to shortages” and tax policy is a better tool to grow U.S. capacity. Healthcare Brew

There is not a ton of clarity on the 100% tariffs President Trump threatened to impose on pharmaceutical imports beginning October 1. As of now, the tariffs appear to be in limbo, with the White House pausing implementation while it seeks price and investment commitments from industry. Pfizer, for one, secured a separate, three-year tariff exemption via a pricing and U.S.-investment deal.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during the Pfizer announcement that the administration was “going to let [the talks] play out and finish these negotiations, because they are the most important thing to the American people,” according to Politico.

With tariffs potentially looming, drugmakers and investors are probing what triple-digit import taxes would mean—and who might be exempt if they were enacted. The administration’s proposed working definition for exemption is simple: a company is “building” if a U.S. plant has broken ground or is under construction.

What counts as “building”? A Trump Truth Social post announcing the plan defined it as “breaking ground” or “under construction.” R&D sites, packaging facilities, retrofits and CDMO arrangements remain gray areas until formal customs guidance lands. Items in the middle include announced facilities where construction hasn’t yet started and sites focused primarily on R&D, packaging or CDMO capacity.

* Moderna footnote: litigation over the Marlborough build-out in April 2025 suggests construction was not finalized; without clear evidence it continued past Oct. 1, “Maybe” reflects the construction-based exemption threshold.

Sources: WBJ; Bisnow (Apr 18, 2025).