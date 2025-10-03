Research & Development World

Who’s building in pharma, and who would be spared from 100% tariffs, if enacted

Rendering of Eli Lilly’s $6.5 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing campus at Generation Park in Houston, Texas.

Views from pharma execs

  • J&J’s Duato: tariffs “can create disruptions in the supply chain, leading to shortages” and tax policy is a better tool to grow U.S. capacity. Healthcare Brew
  • AstraZeneca’s chair: “medicines should be exempted from any kind of tariffs” because they harm patients and restrict health equity. Bloomberg
  • Policy backdrop: Commerce launched a Section 232 investigation into pharmaceutical imports in April, setting the stage for potential trade actions. Federal Register
  • Cost signals: J&J estimated $400M in 2025 existing tariff-related costs (metals/China duties) earlier this year. Healthcare Brew.

There is not a ton of clarity on the 100% tariffs President Trump threatened to impose on pharmaceutical imports beginning October 1. As of now, the tariffs appear to be in limbo, with the White House pausing implementation while it seeks price and investment commitments from industry. Pfizer, for one, secured a separate, three-year tariff exemption via a pricing and U.S.-investment deal.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during the Pfizer announcement that the administration was “going to let [the talks] play out and finish these negotiations, because they are the most important thing to the American people,” according to Politico.

With tariffs potentially looming, drugmakers and investors are probing what triple-digit import taxes would mean—and who might be exempt if they were enacted. The administration’s proposed working definition for exemption is simple: a company is “building” if a U.S. plant has broken ground or is under construction.

What counts as “building”? A Trump Truth Social post announcing the plan defined it as “breaking ground” or “under construction.” R&D sites, packaging facilities, retrofits and CDMO arrangements remain gray areas until formal customs guidance lands. Items in the middle include announced facilities where construction hasn’t yet started and sites focused primarily on R&D, packaging or CDMO capacity.

Company Project / Facility Focus Location Investment ($M USD) Status (Key Date) Tariff Exemption Likely?
Lilly LEAP LP1 API Campus
(Manufacturing (API))		 Lebanon, IN 4,500 Under construction (2023–2025) Yes
Lilly Lilly Medicine Foundry
(R&D + Advanced Manufacturing)		 Lebanon, IN 2,000 Ground broke (May 6, 2025) Yes
Merck Wilmington Biologics Center
(Biologics Manufacturing)		 Wilmington, DE 1,000 Ground broke (Apr 29, 2025) Yes
J&J Wilson Biologics Manufacturing Campus
(Biologics Manufacturing)		 Wilson, NC 2,000 Ground broke (Mar 21, 2025) Yes
Novo Nordisk Clayton Fill-Finish Expansion ($4.1B)
(Fill-Finish Manufacturing)		 Clayton, NC 4,100 Under construction (Jun 2024–) Yes
AbbVie North Chicago API Facility ($195M)
(Manufacturing (API))		 North Chicago, IL 195 Ground broke (Sep 29, 2025) Yes
Gilead NTDC – Technical Development & Manufacturing Hub
(Development & Manufacturing)		 Foster City, CA 300 Ground broke (Sep 3, 2025) Yes
GSK Marietta Site Expansion
(Vaccines & Drug Substance)		 Marietta, PA 800 Construction underway (Late 2024–) Yes
Novartis Indianapolis RLT Manufacturing Facility
(Radioligand Therapy (RLT))		 Indianapolis, IN 300 Operational / Expansion broke ground (Sep 4, 2024) Yes
Amgen Holly Springs Drug Substance Plant + Expansion
(Biologics Manufacturing)		 Apex, NC 1,500 Operational / Expansion under construction (2025–) Yes
Roche Holly Springs Manufacturing Facility ($700M)
(Biologics/Metabolic Medicines Manufacturing)		 Apex, NC 700 Ground broke (Aug 25, 2025) Yes
Vertex Leiden Center II /
Jeffrey Leiden Center
(R&D + Clinical Manufacturing)		 Boston, MA 300 Operational / Expansion underway (2024–2026) Yes
BMS Devens Cell Therapy Facility
(Cell Therapy Manufacturing)		 Devens, MA 300 Operational (Jun 2023 FDA approval) No
Moderna Marlborough mRNA Manufacturing Center
(Manufacturing + Offices)		 Marlborough, MA 322 Fit-out/Expansion (2023–2025) Maybe*
FUJIFILM Holly Springs Biologics CDMO Campus
(Biologics Manufacturing (CDMO))		 Holly Springs, NC 3,200 Operational (Phase 1) (Sep 24, 2025) Yes
Nusano Radioisotope Production Facility
(Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing)		 West Valley City, UT 300 Operational (Aug 21, 2025) Yes
Biocon Ltd. OSD Manufacturing Facility
(Manufacturing (Generics / OSD))		 Cranbury, NJ 30 Operational / Inaugurated (Sep 10, 2025) Yes
Regeneron Tarrytown HQ Campus Expansion
(R&D + Manufacturing)		 Tarrytown, NY 3,600 Underway (2025–) Maybe
Amgen New Albany Final Product Facility + Expansion
(Final Product / Packaging)		 New Albany, OH 1,400 Operating / Expansion announced (Apr 25, 2025) Maybe
Bayer Myerstown Packaging Expansion
(Consumer Health Manufacturing/Packaging)		 Myerstown, PA 44 Opened (Apr 16, 2025) Maybe
Takeda Los Angeles Plasma Fractionation Expansion
(Plasma-Derived Therapies Manufacturing)		 Los Angeles, CA 230 Announced/Underway (Jun 11, 2024) Maybe
J&J Dedicated biologics suite @ FUJIFILM
(Biologics Manufacturing (CDMO))		 Holly Springs, NC 2,000 Announced / Upcoming (Aug 21, 2025) Maybe
Lilly Generation Park API Manufacturing Facility ($6.5B, 1M sq ft)
(Manufacturing (Small-molecule API))		 Houston, TX 6,500 Announced / Planned (Sep 23, 2025) Maybe
Lilly West Creek Business Park Integrated API + Drug Product Facility ($5B)
(Manufacturing (Biologics/ADC & API))		 Goochland County, VA 5,000 Announced / Planned (Sep 16, 2025) Maybe
AstraZeneca Virginia Drug Substance Manufacturing Center ($4B)
(Manufacturing (Drug Substance))		 Albemarle County, VA 4,000 Announced (Jul 2025) Maybe
Gilead R&D Building (190k sf)
(R&D)		 Foster City, CA 250 Under construction (2024–2025) No
Sanofi Morristown Flagship U.S. Office (M Station West)
(Office (HQ/US))		 Morristown, NJ 130 Opened (May 22, 2025) No
Amgen Science & Innovation Center ($600M)
(R&D / Innovation)		 Thousand Oaks, CA 600 Announced (Sep 2, 2025) No

* Moderna footnote: litigation over the Marlborough build-out in April 2025 suggests construction was not finalized; without clear evidence it continued past Oct. 1, “Maybe” reflects the construction-based exemption threshold.
Sources: WBJ; Bisnow (Apr 18, 2025).

