Why your glassware washer is a key ingredient for a more sustainable lab

Labs are one of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry. Wherever possible scientists should aim to conserve resources, save energy and reduce emissions, thus, it comes as no surprise that there is a great opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of labs through smarter purchases.

Miele and SelectScience are offering a webinar to provide insight into how you can make your lab more sustainable and conserve resources while reducing operational costs.

In this webinar, join James Connelly, CEO at My Green Lab, and Rodney Yeung, from Miele Professional, for a discussion on the importance of sustainable labs, as well as a comprehensive overview of the unique performance features and energy-saving technologies that contribute to sustainable lab equipment.

Featuring a number of case studies from labs across the world and with a particular focus on lab glassware washers, this webinar is ideal for procurement professionals, lab managers, key decision makers, and end-users seeking to source sustainable lab equipment for their own lab.

Learning objectives:

Understand the importance of sustainable labs

How lab glassware washers can contribute to overall lab sustainability efforts

Learn about key features and new technology that conserve resources and reduce operational costs

