Meanwhile, Nuclear Engineer (#21) and Instrumentation & Control Engineer (#24)
underscore an uptick in specialized, physical-world research jobs that increasingly interface with digital tools. The LinkedIn report also shows diverse growth beyond AI—including biotech, energy, and advanced materials.
“Quant” roles might not scream “lab bench” research. But these positions lean heavily on the same advanced math, data science, and HPC (high-performance computing) that fuels modern materials discovery or genomics.What they do: Analyze data/design models for business/financial insights, support decision-making
Most common skills: Machine Learning, Python, R
Most common industries: Capital Markets, Technology and Internet, Credit Intermediation
Key Trends
AI’s vertical sweep
- Three distinct AI roles (Engineer, Consultant, Researcher) rank in top positions, with AI Engineer in pole position
- Strong concentration in tech hubs (San Francisco, New York, Boston lead hiring across AI roles)
- PyTorch, NLP, and large language models among top required skills
- Significant remote flexibility: AI Engineers (62.8% combined: 35.5% remote, 27.3% hybrid)
Physical-world role resurgence
- Nuclear engineering jobs up considerably in strategic locations (Seattle, Virginia Beach, Portland ME)
- Such roles tend to have technical skill requirements: MATLAB, Thermal Engineering
- Instrumentation and control engineers predominantly onsite (77.2%: only 5.3% remote, 17.5% hybrid)
- Key skills: Control Systems Design, Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Strategic industry focus: Oil & Gas, Engineering Services
- Primary markets: Houston, Chicago, Charlotte
- Substantial prior experience required (4.8 years median)
Top 10 R&D and STEM roles in LinkedIn’s 2025 report
The following R&D-centric roles stood out for in the “LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2025: The 25 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S.” report given their combination of scientific expertise and emerging technology skills:
|Research Role
|Technical Skills
|R&D Focus Areas
|Industry Context
|Key Research Centers
|Artificial Intelligence Engineer
|Large Language Models (LLM), Natural Language Processing (NLP), PyTorch
|AI Model Development, Algorithm Design
|Technology and Internet, Computers and Electronics Manufacturing
|San Francisco, Boston
|Artificial Intelligence Researcher
|Deep Learning, PyTorch, Large Language Models (LLM)
|Advanced AI Research, Algorithm Development
|Technology and Internet, Higher Education, Research Services
|San Francisco, Boston, Seattle
|Nuclear Engineer
|Technical Writing, MATLAB, Thermal Engineering
|Nuclear Systems Design, Power Generation Research
|Transportation Equipment Manufacturing, Electric Power Generation
|Seattle, Virginia Beach, Portland
|Instrumentation and Control Engineer
|Control Systems Design, Distributed Control System (DCS), Project Engineering
|Industrial Process Control, System Monitoring
|Oil and Gas, Engineering Services
|Houston, Chicago, Charlotte
|Bridge Engineer
|MicroStation, Bridge Design, Structural Engineering
|Infrastructure Design Research
|Civil Engineering, Design Services
|New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.
|Machine Learning Engineer
|PyTorch, Deep Learning, TensorFlow
|Model Implementation, Predictive Analytics
|Technology and Internet, IT Services and IT Consulting, Higher Education
|Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia
|Environmental Engineer
|Environmental Permitting, Sustainability, Hazardous Waste Management
|Pollution Control, Waste Management Solutions
|Oil and Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Business Consulting and Services
|Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C.
|Postdoctoral Researcher
|Molecular Biology, Cell Culture, Western Blotting
|Biotech Discovery, Lab-Based Innovation
|Higher Education, Research Services, Medical Practices
|Boston, New York City, Philadelphia
|Avionics Engineer
|Avionics Design, Systems Engineering, MATLAB
|Aircraft Electronic Systems R&D
|Transportation Equipment Manufacturing, Engineering Services, Civil Engineering
|Los Angeles, Seattle, St. Louis
|Quantitative Researcher
|Python, R, Machine Learning
|Financial Modeling, Algorithmic Trading
|Capital Markets, Technology and Internet, Credit Intermediation
|New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia
Regional R&D hubs
Editor’s Note: Check out our review of ~1,000 active STEM job postings.
WEF Market Outlook 2025-2030
While layoffs in some tech and STEM fields have surged in recent years, many R&D organizations struggle to find the talent they need.
• The problem isn’t related to STEM. A total of 63% of employers WEF surveyed cite skill gaps as the primary barrier to business transformation.
• Only 29% of businesses expect talent availability to improve over 2025–2030.
• 86% of respondents expect AI and information processing technologies to transform their business by 2030. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that “if the world’s workforce was made up of 100 people, 59 would need training by 2030.”
Source: The Future of Jobs Report 2025
San Francisco may still be digging itself out of the pandemic-era doldrums but the city remains the epicenter for AI research. It employs the largest share of AI engineers and researchers. Such roles typically demand skill in deep learning, Large Language Models (LLM), NLP and PyTorch. The “tech bros” cliché is still a reality in the field with AI Engineers showing a 22% female and 78% male distribution (5.5% remote, 31.8% hybrid). Meanwhile, Boston-Cambridge continues to lead in biotech R&D, a field that, incidentally is growing more AI-centric.
Further south, the energy hub of Metro Houston is becoming a clear magnet for fusion and nuclear engineers, as well as oil-and-gas veterans transitioning into carbon capture R&D. Industrial engineer positions have a slightly more even balance than AI engineering (28% female, 72% male) and Environmental Engineers proficient in permitting, hazardous waste management, and sustainability. Los Angeles, building on its aerospace legacy, features growing demand for avionics engineers (15% female, 85% male) and flight test engineers (18% female, 82% male) with expertise in systems engineering, MATLAB, and test planning.
On the East Coast, New York City dominates financial R&D (particularly in AI-driven capital markets), spurring hiring for Corporate Banking Analysts (38% female, 62% male) and heads of AI (12% female, 88% male) overseeing LLM-based strategy. Nearby, Philadelphia showcases a blend of emerging cybersecurity roles (24% female, 76% male; 2.9% remote, 22.9% hybrid) as well as and supply chain directors. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C.–Baltimore is taking advantage of federal research funding to expand environmental engineering roles (52% female, 48% male), Embedded Software (C, Embedded Linux, and RTOS), and AI-driven projects.
Finally, Midwestern hubs like Chicago are increasingly hiring quantitative traders (see note above) (13% female, 87% male) and quant researchers (26% female, 74% male). Such roles tend to emphasize data science skills (ML) and languages such as Python and R.
