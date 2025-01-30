The following R&D-centric roles stood out for in the “ LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2025: The 25 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. ” report given their combination of scientific expertise and emerging technology skills:

Regional R&D hubs

Editor’s Note: Check out our review of ~1,000 active STEM job postings. 6 in-demand R&D and STEM skill clusters for 2025

WEF Market Outlook 2025-2030 While layoffs in some tech and STEM fields have surged in recent years, many R&D organizations struggle to find the talent they need.

• The problem isn’t related to STEM. A total of 63% of employers WEF surveyed cite skill gaps as the primary barrier to business transformation.

• Only 29% of businesses expect talent availability to improve over 2025–2030.

• 86% of respondents expect AI and information processing technologies to transform their business by 2030. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that “if the world’s workforce was made up of 100 people, 59 would need training by 2030.”

Source: The Future of Jobs Report 2025

San Francisco may still be digging itself out of the pandemic-era doldrums but the city remains the epicenter for AI research. It employs the largest share of AI engineers and researchers. Such roles typically demand skill in deep learning, Large Language Models (LLM), NLP and PyTorch. The “tech bros” cliché is still a reality in the field with AI Engineers showing a 22% female and 78% male distribution (5.5% remote, 31.8% hybrid). Meanwhile, Boston-Cambridge continues to lead in biotech R&D, a field that, incidentally is growing more AI-centric.

Further south, the energy hub of Metro Houston is becoming a clear magnet for fusion and nuclear engineers, as well as oil-and-gas veterans transitioning into carbon capture R&D. Industrial engineer positions have a slightly more even balance than AI engineering (28% female, 72% male) and Environmental Engineers proficient in permitting, hazardous waste management, and sustainability. Los Angeles, building on its aerospace legacy, features growing demand for avionics engineers (15% female, 85% male) and flight test engineers (18% female, 82% male) with expertise in systems engineering, MATLAB, and test planning.

On the East Coast, New York City dominates financial R&D (particularly in AI-driven capital markets), spurring hiring for Corporate Banking Analysts (38% female, 62% male) and heads of AI (12% female, 88% male) overseeing LLM-based strategy. Nearby, Philadelphia showcases a blend of emerging cybersecurity roles (24% female, 76% male; 2.9% remote, 22.9% hybrid) as well as and supply chain directors. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C.–Baltimore is taking advantage of federal research funding to expand environmental engineering roles (52% female, 48% male), Embedded Software (C, Embedded Linux, and RTOS), and AI-driven projects.

Finally, Midwestern hubs like Chicago are increasingly hiring quantitative traders (see note above) (13% female, 87% male) and quant researchers (26% female, 74% male). Such roles tend to emphasize data science skills (ML) and languages such as Python and R.