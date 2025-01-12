Building on the significant wave of layoffs documented in our 2024 roundup (which documented 200,000 layoffs across 101 major companies), the table below highlights the most recent R&D and tech-focused cuts announced in 2025—ranging from biotech to software companies and carbon capture innovators.
Even though the general labor market appears resilient—3.9% wage growth in December—these specialized R&D roles can be slower to rebound. We’ll keep tracking new developments in carbon capture, cell therapy, and advanced manufacturing, as both investors and companies weigh near-term cuts against longer-term innovation goals. Stay tuned for monthly updates, and if you’re hearing about other significant workforce shifts, send us a tip.
|Layoff Date
|Company
|Layoffs
|% Staff
|Industry
|Location
|R&D-Focused Note
|January 10, 2025
|Intellia
|Not Disclosed
|27%
|Biotech
|Cambridge, MA, USA
|Gene editing pipeline focusing on NTLA-2002 (HAE) & nex-z (ATTR); discontinuing NTLA-3001 for AATD. Restructuring to extend runway into 2027.
|January 9, 2025
|Galapagos
|300
|40%
|Biotech
|Belgium / Europe
|Splitting into two entities (cell therapy vs. innovative meds). Closing France site; reducing staff in Belgium.
|January 8, 2025
|Cassava
|10
|33%
|Biotech
|Austin, TX, USA
|Neurology pipeline (Alzheimer’s). Halting certain biomarker analyses after simufilam failed Phase III in late 2024.
|January 8, 2025
|CytomX Therapeutics
|46
|40%
|Biotech
|San Francisco, CA, USA
|Refocusing on CX-2051 (ADC) in metastatic colorectal cancer; cost constraints stall or pause other programs.
|January 7, 2025
|Velia
|47
|100%
|Biotech
|San Diego, CA, USA
|Shutting down entirely; previously focused on microproteins platform.
|January 3, 2025
|Oxular
|~20
|~100%
|Biotech
|Oxford, UK
|Retinal treatments startup acquired by Regeneron; no employees absorbed post-acquisition.
|January 9, 2025
|Shoreline Biosciences
|Not Disclosed
|Not Disclosed
|Biotech
|La Jolla, CA, USA
|Biotech startup developing cell therapies; layoffs reported via CB. Cell therapy partnership with Gilead’s Kite; layoffs confirmed to Endpoints.
|January 9, 2025
|Air Company
|Not Disclosed
|Not Disclosed
|Carbon Capture
|New York, USA
|Pioneers in converting CO₂ into alcohols; employee-reported layoffs
|January 9, 2025
|Microsoft
|<1% of total workforce
|<1%
|Software
|Redmond, USA
|Performance-based layoffs reported by
Barron’s; investment in AI continues
|January 8, 2025
|Scribe Therapeutics
|Not Disclosed
|20%
|Biotech
|USA
|CRISPR gene-editing startup; latest to downsize in advanced therapeutics. Co-founded by Jennifer Doudna; pipeline includes STX1100 & STX1400.
|January 8, 2025
|ICON
|114
|25%
|Construction Tech
|Austin, USA
|Robotic 3D-printing for homes, NASA collaboration; focusing on cost cuts
|January 8, 2025
|Cloud Software Group
|Not Disclosed
|Not Disclosed
|Software
|USA
|Owner of Citrix; invests heavily in virtualization, cloud & enterprise networking R&D
|January 7, 2025
|Resilience
|120
|Not Disclosed
|Biotech
|Durham, USA
|Gene therapy facility near Research Triangle Park. CDMO focusing on gene therapies; also letting go 105 employees in Alachua, FL.
|January 7, 2025
|Aqua Security
|Not Disclosed
|Not Disclosed
|Cybersecurity
|Boston/Israel
|Cloud-native app security; heavy cybersecurity R&D
|January 6, 2025
|SolarEdge
|400
|Not Disclosed
|Energy
|Tel Aviv, Israel
|Global solar hardware/software R&D; undergoing restructuring
