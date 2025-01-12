Research & Development World

Despite another solid national jobs report in December 2024—256,000 new payroll jobs and a steady 4.1% unemployment rate—companies in research-intensive fields have continued to trim their workforces in early 2025. While the broader economy shows gains in health care and retail, our tracking indicates that biotech, advanced software, and other R&amp;D-driven sectors are strategically realigning. For example, leading biotech players Intellia and Galapagos announced workforce reductions of 27% and 40%, respectively, while advanced software giant Microsoft cut less than 1% of its staff and the newly formed Cloud Software Group (owner of Citrix) began layoffs.

Building on the significant wave of layoffs documented in our 2024 roundup (which documented 200,000 layoffs across 101 major companies), the table below highlights the most recent R&D and tech-focused cuts announced in 2025—ranging from biotech to software companies and carbon capture innovators.

Even though the general labor market appears resilient—3.9% wage growth in December—these specialized R&D roles can be slower to rebound. We’ll keep tracking new developments in carbon capture, cell therapy, and advanced manufacturing, as both investors and companies weigh near-term cuts against longer-term innovation goals. Stay tuned for monthly updates, and if you’re hearing about other significant workforce shifts, send us a tip.

Layoff Date Company Layoffs % Staff Industry Location R&D-Focused Note
January 10, 2025 Intellia Not Disclosed 27% Biotech Cambridge, MA, USA Gene editing pipeline focusing on NTLA-2002 (HAE) & nex-z (ATTR); discontinuing NTLA-3001 for AATD. Restructuring to extend runway into 2027.
January 9, 2025 Galapagos 300 40% Biotech Belgium / Europe Splitting into two entities (cell therapy vs. innovative meds). Closing France site; reducing staff in Belgium.
January 8, 2025 Cassava 10 33% Biotech Austin, TX, USA Neurology pipeline (Alzheimer’s). Halting certain biomarker analyses after simufilam failed Phase III in late 2024.
January 8, 2025 CytomX Therapeutics 46 40% Biotech San Francisco, CA, USA Refocusing on CX-2051 (ADC) in metastatic colorectal cancer; cost constraints stall or pause other programs.
January 7, 2025 Velia 47 100% Biotech San Diego, CA, USA Shutting down entirely; previously focused on microproteins platform.
January 3, 2025 Oxular ~20 ~100% Biotech Oxford, UK Retinal treatments startup acquired by Regeneron; no employees absorbed post-acquisition.
January 9, 2025 Shoreline Biosciences Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Biotech La Jolla, CA, USA Biotech startup developing cell therapies; layoffs reported via CB. Cell therapy partnership with Gilead’s Kite; layoffs confirmed to Endpoints.
January 9, 2025 Air Company Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Carbon Capture New York, USA Pioneers in converting CO₂ into alcohols; employee-reported layoffs
January 9, 2025 Microsoft <1% of total workforce <1% Software Redmond, USA Performance-based layoffs reported by
Barron’s; investment in AI continues
January 8, 2025 Scribe Therapeutics Not Disclosed 20% Biotech USA CRISPR gene-editing startup; latest to downsize in advanced therapeutics. Co-founded by Jennifer Doudna; pipeline includes STX1100 & STX1400.
January 8, 2025 ICON 114 25% Construction Tech Austin, USA Robotic 3D-printing for homes, NASA collaboration; focusing on cost cuts
January 8, 2025 Cloud Software Group Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Software USA Owner of Citrix; invests heavily in virtualization, cloud & enterprise networking R&D
January 7, 2025 Resilience 120 Not Disclosed Biotech Durham, USA Gene therapy facility near Research Triangle Park. CDMO focusing on gene therapies; also letting go 105 employees in Alachua, FL.
January 7, 2025 Aqua Security Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Cybersecurity Boston/Israel Cloud-native app security; heavy cybersecurity R&D
January 6, 2025 SolarEdge 400 Not Disclosed Energy Tel Aviv, Israel Global solar hardware/software R&D; undergoing restructuring

