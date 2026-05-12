Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have developed an AI agent, LLMB, designed to accelerate the development-validation cycle of lithium metal batteries (LMBs). They published their work in ACS Central Science, and the agent is available in a GitHub repository.

LLMB integrates a large language model for hierarchical text mining with a specialized graph mining tool, Material Graph Digitizer (MatGD), to enable large-scale extraction and synthesis of battery material data and performance metrics from scientific literature.

LLMB automated the mining of 3,606 papers, resulting in a comprehensive database of 8,074 battery cells containing component specifics and cyclability data. The agent achieved an F1 score of 96.4% in cell name extraction text mining and 99.3% in data merging.

It also features machine-learning models that predict initial capacity and 50th-cycle capacity for NCM-based batteries, with R2 scores of 0.75 and 0.69, respectively. LLMB can also identify the relationship between solvent polarity and battery performance.

Multimodal data extraction

The agent uses a modular architecture where specialized LLMs perform specific tasks like cell name extraction, categorization and value extraction across 29 distinct entities.

The Material Graph Digitizer (MatGD) uses the YOLOv8 architecture to identify and remove non-data elements, such as text, legends or arrows. It employs the DBSCAN algorithm to segregate data lines based on RBG color vectors.

To ensure the database is usable, a post-processing model performs SMILES conversion and unit standardization.

Machine learning predictive modeling

Using the synthesized database, the researchers developed Random Forest (RF) and Gradient Boosting Regressor (GBR) models to predict battery performance based on material composition and operating conditions.

The RF model achieved an R2 score of 0.75 for NCM cathodes. SHapley Additive exPlanation (SHAP) analysis identified the cathode composition, operating conditions and electrolyte descriptors. The analysis successfully restated known materials trends, including that the stoichiometric ratio of Ni, Mn and Co was the most influential factor and that Ni composition greater than 0.8 correlates with higher capacity, while Mn shows a negative correlation.

The analysis also found that higher C-rates and cathode loading correlated with lower initial capacity. It concluded that molecular properties like EState VSA6 and Kappa3 were found to significantly impact capacity.

Experimental validation

The researchers validated the framework by designing new solvent systems. The analysis suggested that low-polarity solvents enhance performance.

The study compared nonfluorinated ether solvents: Diethyl ether (DEE), Dipropyl ether (DPE) and Diethylene glycol dimethyl ether (DEGDME). It found that DEE and DPE showed lower polarity and weaker Li+ binding energy compared to DEGDME.

The study concluded that Li||NCM811 cells using DEE and DPE electrolytes delivered higher initial capacity and more stable cycling at 1C and 5C rates, while DEGDME exhibited rapid capacity fade.

LLMB could allow for the identification of previously hidden physicochemical correlations. The researchers suggest that more standardized reporting in literature and the integration of self-driving laboratories would strengthen the predictive capabilities of AI frameworks like LLMB.