3-17 KT refrigerated centrifuge targets benchtop sample processing with subzero temperature control

Sigma Laborzentrifugen brought the 3-17KT refrigerated benchtop centrifuge to Analytica 2026, targeting labs that need sub-ambient spinning in a compact footprint. The unit pairs precision-controlled cooling across a −20 to +40 °C range with a “Rapid Temp” pre-cool function that lets users bring the chamber and rotor to setpoint before loading samples. At 46 cm wide and 75 kg, it fits on a standard bench while still accepting swing-out rotors up to 4 × 400 mL or fixed-angle configurations reaching 25,559 × g.

The 3-17KT ships with Sigma’s Spincontrol T touchscreen, which adds program memory for up to 99 stored protocols, USB data export, and QR-code access to service data. An ECO mode drops the compressor and dims the display after a user-defined idle period, cutting both energy draw and ambient noise. Sigma is positioning the instrument as a general-purpose workhorse for clinical diagnostics, cell culture, and pharma QC labs where temperature-sensitive separations are routine but floor space is not.

As a SIgma product guide explains, the 3-17KT shares its chassis and rotor ecosystem with the unrefrigerated Sigma 3-16T, which tops out at 15,800 rpm and weighs 25 kg less. In other words, the 3-16T is a lighter, cheaper option for labs that don’t need sub-ambient temperatures. Both models offer IVD-certified versions, all fixed-angle rotors ship with biosafe sealing for containment work, and the Spincontrol T tracks rotor and bucket cycle counts to flag end-of-service-life. Sigma also offers an optional cleanroom coating for all aluminum rotors and buckets, rated to withstand sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid exposure.

Sigma 3-17 KT — Key Specs Max speed 16,400 rpm Max RCF 25,559 × g Capacity 4 × 400 mL (swing-out) / 6 × 94 mL (fixed-angle) Temp range -20 to +40 °C Dimensions 337 × 460 × 716 mm; 755 mm with lid open Weight 75 kg (without rotor) Price £8,762 list / £6,182 distributor (BEC Scientific)

Launched February 23, 2026.

Announced at Analytica 2026, Munich, March 24–27.