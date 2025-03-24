This past week, some of the world’s biggest R&D players doubled down on growth—Johnson & Johnson pledged $55B in U.S. investments and AstraZeneca announced a new global R&D center in China—while others tightened their belts. Audi and Siemens both revealed significant job cuts, underscoring the shifting priorities in a fast-paced market that’s primed for new innovations and strategic pivots.

Overall, the R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending March 21, 2025 was a bit up. It closed at 3,970.87 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was up 0.48% (or 18.97 basis points). Fifteen RDWI members gained value last week from 0.46% (Alphabet/Google) to 3.49% (Bristol-Myers Squibb). Ten RDWI members lost value last week from -0.33% (Cisco) to -4.22% (Alibaba).

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1. Johnson & Johnson announces $55B U.S. investment

RDW Index member Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, New Jersey, announced last week manufacturing, R&D, and technology investments of more than $55 billion will be made in the U.S. over the next four years. This represents a 25% increase in investment compared to the previous four years. The company credits the increase to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The company also announced last week that it had broken ground on a 500,000-square-foot biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina.

2. AstraZeneca establishes new global R&D center in China

RDW Index member AstraZeneca, Cambridge, United Kingdom, announced last week that it will invest $2.5 billion in Beijing, China, to establish its sixth global strategic R&D center together with major research and manufacturing agreements. This investment over the next five years is part of a strategic partnership with the Beijing Municipal Government and the Beijing-Technological Development Area and includes agreements with three biotech companies: Harbour BioMed, Syneron Bio, and BioKangtai. The company expects its Beijing workforce headcount to increase to 1,700. This is the second R&D center in China, following the opening of its Shanghai R&D center. The Beijing facility will be supported with an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science laboratory. It will be located in the Beijing International Pharmaceutical Innovation Park, which is close to leading biotech companies and research hospitals. Its joint venture with BioKangtai will be focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative vaccines for respiratory and other infectious diseases for Chinese patients.

Technology & Electronics

3. Elsevier launches AI tool for researchers

Science publisher Elsevier, Amsterdam, Netherlands, announced last week that it has launched a new AI tool to help researchers extract, summarize and compare information from millions of peer-reviewed papers and book chapters to speed up their R&D. The company’s ScienceDirect AI works much like other AI services with the user typing in a question and receiving an answer from a chatbot. The answer includes references that link directly back to the source material, providing similar functionality to the Deep Research subscription available through ChatGPT developer OpenAI, San Francisco, California.

4. Alphabet in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz

Google parent Alphabet, Mountain View, California, is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz, New York City, for about $30 billion. The deal would be Google’s largest ever and is likely to be finalized soon, barring any last minute snags. Wiz offers cybersecurity software for cloud computing. Wiz partners with Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google.

5. SoftBank strengthens AI capabilities with Ampere acquisition

Japanese multinational investment holding company SoftBank, Tokyo, announced last week that it signed a deal to purchase Ampere Computing Holdings, Santa Clara, California, for $6.3 billion which is expected to strengthen SoftBank’s AI capabilities. Ampere has about 1,000 chip engineers with expertise in developing AI chips. These are expected to complement the design strengths of Softbank’s Arm Holdings group. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and when closed, Ampere will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank.

6. Nvidia CEO sees 100x increase in AI computing requirements

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang commented last week at a technical conference on AI that the world will need 100 times as much computing power for advanced AI than it considered necessary a year ago. AI expansions into models that can “reason” and act as agents to perform tasks for humans will require far greater computing power than most analysts expected. Huang commented that most people over the past year got it wrong with reasoning models found to spend more time thinking about a problem before delivering an answer. In his keynote, he gave an example where a traditional large language model advised on a seating arrangement while a reasoning model used well over 100x more compute to tackle the same query while delivering a more satisfactory answer.

Huang also teased the eventual release of the Vera Rubin in 2026 and Rubin Ultra in 2027, the latter of which is projected to deliver 15 exaflops of AI compute. The Vera Rubin architecture itself would represent a complete overhaul of the Blackwell architecture “Basically everything is brand new except for the chassis,” Huang said.

Automotive & Manufacturing

7. Toyota establishes first R&D center in India

RDW Index member Toyota, Tokyo, Japan announced last week that it is setting up its first R&D center in India with a workforce that it expected to expand to more than 1,000 engineers by 2027. This will be the company’s third R&D center in the Asia-Pacific region outside of Japan. The center could evolve into a global R&D hub, mirroring Mercedes-Benz’s Bengaluru facility.

8. Audi announces significant job cuts

Automaker Audi, Ingolstadt, Germany, announced last week that it will eliminate 7,500 jobs by 2029. Audi Group is a division of RDW Index member Volkswagen, Wolfsburg, Germany. The company employs more than 87,000 people globally, with 54,000 in Germany. The staffing reductions are expected to reduce its annual operating expenses by about $1.1 billion. Audi Group invests more than $4.5 billion annually in R&D.

9. Siemens cuts jobs in automation and EV charging divisions

Siemens, Munich, Germany announced last week that it will cut more than 6,000 jobs in its automation and electric vehicle (EV) charging businesses as part of its plans to boost competitiveness. The conglomerate employs 312,000 people globally, with 86,000 of those based in Germany and more than 40,000 working in R&D areas. The company invests about $6.1 billion annually in R&D. The currently announced staffing cuts are mostly in the EV area which is facing strong price pressures and limited growth potential for low power charging stations.

The R&D World Index

R&D World’s R&D Index is a weekly stock market summary of the top international companies involved in R&D. The top 25 industrial R&D spenders in 2020 were selected based on the latest listings from Schonfeld & Associates’ June 2020 R&D Ratios & Budgets. These 25 companies include pharmaceutical (10 companies), automotive (6 companies) and ICT (9 companies) who invested a cumulative total of nearly 260 billion dollars in R&D in 2019, or approximately 10% of all the R&D spent in the world by government, industries and academia combined, according to R&D World’s 2021 Global R&D Funding Forecast. The stock prices used in the R&D World Index are tabulated from NASDAQ, NYSE, and OTC common stock prices for the companies selected at the close of stock trading business on the Friday preceding the online publication of the R&D World Index.