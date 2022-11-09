A Breakthrough in Dry Vacuum Technology

There is a growing demand for purer processes, greater process efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for labs. Vacuum plays a major role in supporting many laboratory applications and vacuum technology needs to addresses these concerns. For quite some time now, VACUUBRAND’s diaphragm pump technology has addressed these challenges down to the approximately 1 mbar pressure range and with recent advancements using screw pump technology, now addresses these concerns down in the fine vacuum range.

VACUU·PURE® reliably delivers the benefits of oil-free vacuum technology down to the 10-3 mbar pressure range. The VACUU·PURE is based on screw pump technology, which allows the pump to have certain features that provide important benefits for the user: 100% oil-free, no abrasion and no wear parts.

100% Oil-Free

VACUU·PURE’s special design features two cantilevered spindles and a magnetic gear, which allows the vacuum pump to operate 100% oil-free. This enables clean processes and pure products in addition to protecting the laboratory and environment. There is no need to dispose of waste oil or to interrupt your work for oil changes, saving both time and operating costs.

No Abrasion

The working principle of VACUU·PURE is based on gap sealing. The unique operating principle enables contact-free rotation of the spindles allowing the pump to not only operate oil-free but also abrasion-free. This ensures an ultrapure vacuum as well as contamination-free exhaust air.

No Wear Parts

A major benefit of VACUU·PURE is that it does not have any wear parts since the spindles rotate contact-free. Components are manufactured with the high­est precision, down to the smallest detail. VACUU·PURE has no scheduled maintenance for replacement of wear parts, which enables you to run your process without interruption. This saves time, reduces operating costs, and enables trouble-free operation.

In addition to these benefits, the VACUU·PURE 10C features wetted materials made of chemically resistant polymers. A thick-walled PEEK encapsulation protects the spindles and stator inside the pumping chamber, providing high chemical resistance. VACUU·PURE 10C is well-suited for work with aggressive gases and vapors. The use of a cold trap to protect the pump is no longer necessary in many cases, which contrasts with other technologies that depend largely on external protect measures. This saves time and operating costs and enables continuous operation without interruption. In addition, VACUU·PURE easily handles high vapor loads with its high condensate compatibility and due to the integrated regeneration mode, it dries out quickly after pumping heavy vapor loads ready for the next process.

Applications

VACUU·PURE covers many applications, and is especially developed for processes down to the 10-3 mbar pressure range, however, unlike other fine vacuum pump technologies, it can be used across the entire pressure range from atmospheric pressure down to its ultimate vacuum. With pumping speeds up to 10 m3/h for the VACUU·PURE 10 and up to 9 m3/h for the 10C version, the pump is very capable to support even high flow processes.

With its high chemical resistance, the VACUU·PURE 10C is ideally suited to support a variety of applications such as drying processes, manipulation of oxygen- or moisture-sensitive compounds (e.g., in Schlenk lines), distillations, and coating processes, just to name a few. VACUU·PURE can be operated continuously at higher pressures so with drying oven applications, both primary and subsequent residual drying steps can be performed with a single pump. For distillation processes, which tend to require a pump that operates in the fine vacuum range, the VACUU·PURE 10C delivers high pumping speeds, deep vacuum, and high chemical resistance. VACUU·PURE 10C is also ideally suited to support freeze drying processes, where deep vacuum is needed and where the regeneration mode can be used to rapidly dry the pump after the end of a process significantly increasing throughput.

VACUU·PURE is also available in a design for working with non-corrosive gases and vapors. The VACUU·PURE 10 is an ideal solution for instrumentation as well as a backing pump for high vacuum systems where particle- and hydrocarbon-free vacuum is essential. Read how the VACUU·PURE 10 is being successfully used to support Cryopump Regeneration and as a Fore Pump for Two Mass Spectrometers.

BRANDTECH Scientific is the US and Canadian resource for VACUUBRAND products. For more information on VACUU·PURE and expert support on vacuum technology go to https://brandtech.com/product/vacuupure/ or reach out at info@brandtech.com

LEARN MORE

Sponsored content by BrandTech Scientific