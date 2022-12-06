A new look for BRANDTECH Scientific

For over 25 years BRANDTECH Scientific has represented the BRAND Group as the U.S. and Canadian supplier of dependable, high-quality laboratory solutions with BRAND, VACUUBRAND, and VITLAB products. The company’s product lines include pipettes, automated pipetting robots, bottletop dispensers, burettes, pipette controllers, repeating pipettes, vacuum pumps, cuvettes, PCR plastics, microplates, glass and plastic labware, and lab support jacks. The BRAND Group has over 1000 employees worldwide, with a collective motivation to make laboratory work simple, easy, and efficient. BRANDTECH proudly shares the history and milestones of the parent company as part of its overall objectives.

Brandtech is proud to present their new corporate identity with an updated look for BRANDTECH Scientific. The refreshed logo and positioning align with the global branding and conveys a cohesive story for BRANDTECH and its association with the BRAND Group as the U.S. and Canadian division representing BRAND, VACUUBRAND, and VITLAB products.

Visit brandtech.com/ for details.