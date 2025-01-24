But there may be additional benefits. A study from Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System suggests GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) — a class of weight-loss medications that includes Ozempic and Mounjaro — could provide cognitive advantages. The research found these drugs were associated with a lower risk of neurocognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. Scientists point to reduced brain inflammation and weight loss as possible mechanisms that help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s and related diseases. GLP-1RA medications interact with receptors in several regions of the brain involved in impulse control and addiction, potentially offering broad neurological benefits.

Separately, an NIH-cited article indicates that Alzheimer’s disease affects neurons, oligodendrocytes, astrocytes, microglia, endothelial cells, and pericytes — all of which express receptors for GLP-1. Among various GLP-1 agonists, dulaglutide stands out for its ability to enter the brain at a rate of over 60%. A large study of 8,828 participants revealed that dulaglutide users had a lower likelihood of cognitive decline than those taking a placebo. This raises the prospect that dulaglutide could significantly slow or even help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

“Given the drugs’ newness and skyrocketing popularity, it is important to systematically examine their effects on all body systems — leaving no stone unturned — to understand what they do and what they don’t do,” said the WashU study’s senior author, Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist and nephrologist who treats patients at the WashU Medicine-affiliated John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis.

Unfortunately, there are also drawbacks. According to Nature, “GLP-1s were also linked to an increased risk of gastrointestinal disorders, low blood pressure, arthritic disorders, kidney stones, and drug-induced pancreatitis.” Overall, the findings indicate that this class of drugs could be a promising treatment for several diseases, particularly those related to mental health, though potential risks demand careful evaluation.