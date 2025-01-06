As 2025 gets underway, concerns are mounting about the stability of some high-paying STEM and R&D roles in an economy many once believed would remain recession-proof for engineers, software developers, and research scientists. A few bright spots include quickly-growing positions such as data scientists (36% growth, $108,020 median pay, according to BLS in 2024), computer and information research scientists (26% growth, $145,080), and epidemiologists (19% growth, $81,390) who play an important role in public health research and pharmaceutical development. Several analytical roles also show strong growth potential. Examples include positions like information security analysts, operations research analysts, and actuaries. BLS projects 22–33% growth through 2033, all offering six-figure median salaries.

Fresh data points to a worrisome pattern: Benzinga noted in November a 26% drop in engineering openings, citing LinkedIn data—part of what’s been dubbed a “white-collar recession.” Other once-stalwart job categories, like IT and quality assurance, have also taken hits. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in September 2024 a plateauing of growth in the professional and technical sectors, with information jobs barely growing (+4,000) and manufacturing shedding jobs (-7,000) for the second consecutive month after August’s larger dip (-27,000).

Meanwhile, the BLS November 2024 employment report shows that employment in the information sector was completely flat in November and “has shown little net change over the most recent 12 months.” While professional and business services added 26,000 jobs overall in November, architectural and engineering services contributed 10,000. Yet temporary help services has dipped significantly, having “shed 535,000 jobs since March 2022, marking a 16.8% decline. On top of that, manufacturing employment changed little (+22,000), with a -4,000 drop in semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing. The only significant factory gain (+32,000) came from returning strike workers in transportation equipment, not organic growth. On the bright side, BLS sees strong growth in health care employment (+54,000 in November) — mostly in direct patient care, including +16,000 in home health care services and +19,000 in hospitals.

From data scientists and computer research scientists to epidemiologists

Wind turbine service technicians (60% growth) and solar photovoltaic installers (48% growth) are two of the fastest-growing fields overall, though these lean more toward hands-on technical work rather than pure R&D. In terms of STEM and R&D, data scientists, computer and information research scientists, and epidemiologists are experiencing the most rapid growth (19-36%) with high median salaries ($81,390 to $145,080). Analytical roles such as information security analysts, operations research analysts, and actuaries also show robust growth (22-33%) and lucrative salaries. Renewable energy technicians, including wind turbine service technicians (60% growth) and solar photovoltaic installers (48% growth), represent some of the fastest-growing fields, albeit with a more hands-on and less research-related bent.

In terms of positions for fresh grads, the New York Fed’s College Labor Market report noted in February 2024 that engineering majors like Mechanical or Industrial Engineering continued to register low unemployment rates (1.5% and 0.2%, respectively) and commanded early-career wages around $70,000 or higher. BLS projections also remain upbeat for key roles in data science (expected to grow 36% through 2033) and computer and information research (26% through 2033)—both of which command median salaries above $100,000.

2023–2033 Occupational outlook: Not limited to R&D and STEM roles Data adapted from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wind turbine technicians 2023 Median Pay: $61,770 per year ($29.70/hour)

$61,770 per year ($29.70/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Long-term on-the-job

Long-term on-the-job Number of Jobs (2023): 11,400

11,400 Job Outlook (2023–33): 60% (Much faster than average)

60% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +6,800 Solar photovoltaic installers 2023 Median Pay: $48,800 per year ($23.46/hour)

$48,800 per year ($23.46/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Moderate-term on-the-job

Moderate-term on-the-job Number of Jobs (2023): 25,000

25,000 Job Outlook (2023–33): 48% (Much faster than average)

48% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +12,000 Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners 2023 Median Pay: $129,480 per year ($62.25/hour)

$129,480 per year ($62.25/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Master’s degree

Master’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 349,600

349,600 Job Outlook (2023–33): 40% (Much faster than average)

40% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +141,200 Data scientists 2023 Median Pay: $108,020 per year ($51.93/hour)

$108,020 per year ($51.93/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 202,900

202,900 Job Outlook (2023–33): 36% (Much faster than average)

36% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +73,100 Information security analysts 2023 Median Pay: $120,360 per year ($57.87/hour)

$120,360 per year ($57.87/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 180,700

180,700 Job Outlook (2023–33): 33% (Much faster than average)

33% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +59,100 Medical and health services managers 2023 Median Pay: $110,680 per year ($53.21/hour)

$110,680 per year ($53.21/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 562,700

562,700 Job Outlook (2023–33): 29% (Much faster than average)

29% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +160,600 Physician assistants 2023 Median Pay: $130,020 per year ($62.51/hour)

$130,020 per year ($62.51/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Master’s degree

Master’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 153,400

153,400 Job Outlook (2023–33): 28% (Much faster than average)

28% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +43,700 Computer and information research scientists 2023 Median Pay: $145,080 per year ($69.75/hour)

$145,080 per year ($69.75/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Master’s degree

Master’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 36,600

36,600 Job Outlook (2023–33): 26% (Much faster than average)

26% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +9,400 Physical therapist assistants and aides 2023 Median Pay: PTA: $64,080 | Aides: $33,520

PTA: $64,080 | Aides: $33,520 Typical Entry-Level Education: Varies by role (see BLS details)

Varies by role (see BLS details) Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: See BLS resources

See BLS resources Number of Jobs (2023): 152,800

152,800 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +28,800 Operations research analysts 2023 Median Pay: $83,640 per year ($40.21/hour)

$83,640 per year ($40.21/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 123,300

123,300 Job Outlook (2023–33): 23% (Much faster than average)

23% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +28,300 Occupational therapy assistants and aides 2023 Median Pay: OTA: $67,010 | Aides: $36,970

OTA: $67,010 | Aides: $36,970 Typical Entry-Level Education: Varies (see BLS)

Varies (see BLS) Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: See BLS resources

See BLS resources Number of Jobs (2023): 52,100

52,100 Job Outlook (2023–33): 21% (Much faster than average)

21% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +10,800 Actuaries 2023 Median Pay: $120,000 per year ($57.69/hour)

$120,000 per year ($57.69/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Long-term on-the-job

Long-term on-the-job Number of Jobs (2023): 30,200

30,200 Job Outlook (2023–33): 22% (Much faster than average)

22% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +6,600 Financial examiners 2023 Median Pay: $84,300 per year ($40.53/hour)

$84,300 per year ($40.53/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Long-term on-the-job

Long-term on-the-job Number of Jobs (2023): 65,500

65,500 Job Outlook (2023–33): 21% (Much faster than average)

21% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +13,800 Home health and personal care aides 2023 Median Pay: $33,530 per year ($16.12/hour)

$33,530 per year ($16.12/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Short-term on-the-job

Short-term on-the-job Number of Jobs (2023): 3,961,900

3,961,900 Job Outlook (2023–33): 21% (Much faster than average)

21% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +820,500 Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers 2023 Median Pay: $36,440 per year ($17.52/hour)

$36,440 per year ($17.52/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Short-term on-the-job

Short-term on-the-job Number of Jobs (2023): 118,200

118,200 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +22,900 Veterinary technologists and technicians 2023 Median Pay: $43,740 per year ($21.03/hour)

$43,740 per year ($21.03/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Associate’s degree (Technicians); Bachelor’s degree (Technologists)

Associate’s degree (Technicians); Bachelor’s degree (Technologists) Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None (credentialing exam typically required)

None (credentialing exam typically required) Number of Jobs (2023): 125,700

125,700 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +24,300 Logisticians 2023 Median Pay: $79,400 per year ($38.17/hour)

$79,400 per year ($38.17/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 237,100

237,100 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +45,800 Veterinarians 2023 Median Pay: $119,100 per year ($57.26/hour)

$119,100 per year ($57.26/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Doctoral or professional degree (D.V.M.)

Doctoral or professional degree (D.V.M.) Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None (state license required)

None (state license required) Number of Jobs (2023): 88,200

88,200 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +16,800 Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors 2023 Median Pay: $53,710 per year ($25.82/hour)

$53,710 per year ($25.82/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Master’s degree (varies by specialty and state)

Master’s degree (varies by specialty and state) Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: Internship/residency (often required)

Internship/residency (often required) Number of Jobs (2023): 449,800

449,800 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +84,500 Epidemiologists 2023 Median Pay: $81,390 per year ($39.13/hour)

$81,390 per year ($39.13/hour) Typical Entry-Level Education: Master’s degree (e.g., MPH)

Master’s degree (e.g., MPH) Work Experience Required: None

None On-the-job Training: None

None Number of Jobs (2023): 11,000

11,000 Job Outlook (2023–33): 19% (Much faster than average)

19% (Much faster than average) Employment Change: +2,100 Note: Always refer to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data for updates. These figures (accessed on January 6, 2025) are based on projections as of 2023–2033.