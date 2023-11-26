ACM Research’s new facility contributes to PNW’s growing semiconductor industry  

ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, announces the grand opening of its new multi-use facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, on November 28. This is a first-of-its-kind property within North America for ACM Research, and its 11,000 ft2 will feature offices, warehouse space, and a dedicated cleanroom/demonstration lab.

“Our company sits at a rapid growth juncture as everyone from high-volume manufacturers to logistics providers are restructuring how they do business. Our expertise lies in delivering tailored solutions that cater to the unique requirements of innovation-driven businesses. We have a proven track record of successfully supporting companies in their quest for breakthroughs and advancements and see limitless potential to leverage our expertise in North America and globally,” said Jim Straus, vice president of sales for the U.S. and Europe.

The Hillsboro facility is strategically located near key customers and partners and will serve as the new sales and service hub for ACM Research. With the construction of the new building, the company anticipates doubling its number of U.S. employees to support current and potential customers.

With the development of the cleanroom and demonstration space, ACM Research can grow its North American footprint and present a showcase space where current and future customers have the hands-on opportunity to evaluate and test new tools. With the ability to demonstrate its customizable and agile solutions, ACM Research will facilitate access to essential semiconductor infrastructure and resources to drive innovation and enhance local talent development.

“Known as the ‘Silicon Forest,’ the Pacific Northwest, and Hillsboro in particular, continues to be a growing semiconductor manufacturing hub, spurring innovation and creating jobs. This is another step in the chip industry’s progress toward becoming a trillion-dollar industry,” said Straus.