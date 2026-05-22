AI co-scientist startup CTO on ‘hypothesis slop,’ deterministic code and the goal of compressing a century of science into a decade

In the span of several weeks this spring, every major frontier AI lab and cloud hyperscaler formally declared pharma R&D a core vertical. In April, OpenAI launched GPT-Rosalind, its frontier reasoning model series built for life sciences research, biology, and drug discovery. The ChatGPT developer also announced a significant partnership with Novo Nordisk that same month. Amazon Web Services officially unveiled Amazon Bio Discovery during the AWS Life Sciences Symposium. Also in April, Merck committed up to $1 billion to Google Cloud. Meanwhile in May, Anthropic deployed Claude Enterprise across more than 30,000 BMS employees, and Google DeepMind published its Co-Scientist multi-agent system in Nature.

Among the themes of the push is scaling agents to handle diverse workflows. DeepMind’s Co-Scientist uses six specialized Gemini-based agents to iteratively generate, debate, and evolve research hypotheses through an Elo-based tournament system. OpenAI’s GPT-Rosalind targets evidence synthesis, hypothesis generation, and experimental planning.

But Ryan Kosai, CTO and co-founder of Potato, a seed-stage, Wiley-partnered startup building deterministic software for laboratory experiment design, sees a gap in the architecture that none of these announcements address. The frontier models are stochastic. They reason through problems probabilistically. When it works, it can propose ideas and interpret scientific literature at speed. Simultaneously, the sheer volume of AI-generated hypotheses is itself becoming a problem.

Echoing that dynamic is an arXiv decision to impose one-year bans on researchers who submit papers with unchecked AI-generated references. A Columbia University study published in The Lancet this month found that fabricated citations in biomedical papers have risen more than twelvefold since 2023.

At the same time, AI models are reaching human parity and sometimes exceeding it at some tasks. A recent Harvard study found AI outperformed doctors on retrospective emergency triage diagnoses. OpenAI just announced that one of its models disproved a central conjecture in discrete geometry. Still, there are limits. Getting a multiple choice question right is one thing for an LLM.

“Agents tend to reason their way through problems in a somewhat stochastic way,” Kosai said. It’s unnatural for them to produce a perfectly structured, internally consistent, properly constrained output on a multi-stage task, at least on the first try. If you look at the DeepMind papers, they’ve come up with a bunch of hypotheses using the LLMs, and then they’ve validated a bunch of them in the wet lab. That’s still a human doing that wet lab work.”

In a conversation with R&D World, Kosai laid out why his startup is deliberately building the things that are “furthest from prose,” where the frontier labs are unlikely to compete, and why the bottleneck in drug development may have less to do with generating ideas than with the unglamorous work of executing them correctly.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you give me the arc of what’s new at Potato over the past 12 months or so?

Ryan Kosai: The frontier model question is a big one, right? There are all these frontier models, they’re getting very good at science, and the question for us as we build the company is, where can we produce something useful that doesn’t just collide with the frontier models or get run over by them?

One area where we see a huge opportunity is in stuff that’s deterministic. We’re working on design-of-experiment engines for actually running experiments: doing the math behind them, the statistics, the Bayesian optimization, automating that into robot code. We write down to a couple of the lab robots now, and we’re really going after the larger pharmas and larger biotechs that are doing the science day to day.

There are opportunities to partner with cloud lab approaches, with individual robot providers, and with the integrators like HighRes.

The Google DeepMind Co-Scientist work just came out at I/O with a Nature paper. You mentioned briefly how you plan to differentiate with more deterministic work. Can you say more about that?

Kosai: Amazing work coming out of DeepMind for hypothesis generation. There are a bunch of folks doing really nice co-scientist approaches, and the work is very good. One of the core challenges in science is that you have to sweat the details and get everything right. If you’re 95% correct about volumes or what people are saying, you can invalidate the whole experiment.

Our focus is on the fact that the frontier models are great at a lot of things, mostly related to interpretation: synthesizing discoveries, figuring out ambiguous things. They can read a protocol, figure out the experiment intent, and we use the best commercially available models to do that. But they’re not the best tool for every part of experimental automation.

In our parlance, the “world model” owns tracking and verification for things that are computable. That includes things like arithmetic around volume calculations and units, transfer bookkeeping for liquid handler transfers, where people put wells, how you lay out the deck so it’s optimal, how you simulate all the hardware. These are jobs that require repeatability. They need to be exact, and when they fail, you need to understand why.

So it’s a separation of reasoning, which is what the LLMs are good for, from computation. The model proposes ideas, interprets scientific literature, which is great. But you need deterministic tools, more of a traditional software approach, to calculate and constrain things correctly. Ordinary code, databases, symbolic logic. All the stuff we’ve done forever that is deterministic.

There is the testing in the real world, and that’s really where Potato is focused. The world model is the thing that is deterministic, that lets you create things that are reliable. If you get your experiment 95% right, it doesn’t necessarily work.

Do you think AI can make good on its promise to reduce the cost of drug discovery and development at scale, or do you see more of a focus on discovery?

Kosai: There are phases. There’s the discovery phase where you’re doing pure discovery, trying to figure out what could work. There’s the phase where you operationalize it. You get it working. Then there are multiple clinical trial phases and manufacturing on the other side. There’s time value of money involved, so compressing time earlier is more valuable than compressing it later, just because of how high-value money works.

There are a lot of companies focused on the early discovery phase. You have companies coming out of David Baker’s lab doing protein design, and that’s kind of the crowded space at this point. A lot of people think you can use agents to leverage existing tools for that.

Where we are is: somebody actually has to do the experiments. The execution. Do the math right, figure out what’s valid and rigorous and actually going to work. You want to be rigorous early so that it’ll work later.

There’s a gap between traditional robotics companies and what’s needed. Code generation tools like Codex are perfectly capable of writing code, but they don’t understand the scientific context, the experiment you’re trying to do, the math behind it, or why you would lay out a plate in a certain way versus another. Being able to tie that understanding into simulation, don’t even go to the robot, go to the simulation of it, make sure it’s valid, make sure it covers all the scientific bases, that it covers tractability in plate layout design, make sure the robot will run it correctly, make sure it’s human-runnable too. There’s no robot grabbing mice. A lot of the robots are liquid handlers.

So the space between “I already have the idea” and “does it actually work?” is where we’re playing. Pharma is not short of ideas. If you compress that middle space, that’s actually a lot of the time and cost.

It’s all speculative until it hits the lab and you get a result that says “this is promising or not.” One of the challenges in the AI era is hypothesis slop. We have a lot of hypotheses that we’ve vibe-generated. I don’t want to lump the Gemini work into that, I don’t think that’s the case. But there are a lot of people out there creating hypotheses that ultimately, if you want to find out the truth, you have to validate. And that validation is expensive. It requires real materials, time on a robot, reagents. You have to have sufficient replicates, calculate Z-prime (Z´) scores. That nuts-and-bolts stuff, getting it right every time at every step, is where we’re focused on automating.

Walk me through Potato’s current product, Tater?

Kosai: Tater was just a stopgap, because we always believed that agents are coming and the frontier models are going to own the conversational layer. What we need to provide is tools for the agents to use that are repeatable, deterministic, low cost to run, computational.

Even our original blog posts said the frontier models would do this, and then we showed demos of what it would look like. Now we’re getting to the phase where we want to be tool providers for bring-your-own-model. If DeepMind wants to make a really good scientific model, if a Big Pharma company wants to make one, they should go for it. For the really deep software with a lot of knobs, a lot of complexity that has to be right every time, that’s where we’re playing.

In the long run, you might imagine AGI could write that software. But even in that scenario, you want your software hardened against a bunch of use cases, hardened against different kinds of experiments and weird tweaks to those experiments. What wins is not “I’ve reasoned through it, here’s the code, go try it out.” It’s a human question: did you get enough use cases shoved through the system to make it good? Even a superintelligent AI would need to do that.

Computational simulation, like protein folding, is a huge segment. Those are tools. Agents can’t invent their own simulator for protein design. They’re going to use those tools. Further up the discovery pipeline, we’re trying to be in the wet lab doing the science, because all those computational tools are going to spit out hypotheses that then have to be validated.

What’s your take of the current lab automation market?

Kosai: It has been very expensive historically to automate things. You had to have an engineer who could write the script and run it on the machine. So you’d never automate a one-off test. You’d always have a human do it.

With LLMs, the code is basically free. Running the computation, the simulation, and then having that write the code means automation and robotics can move upstream further and further as that becomes cheaper to do. There’s no world in which two years ago you would have had a software engineer writing automation code for a one-off experiment with 300 samples. But now it’s free to do so. You wonder why you wouldn’t just hit go rather than sitting there for six hours pipetting. That’s a transformation of the worldview.

More Big Pharma companies are doubling down on automation and AI, and the pace of new model launches from frontier labs is continuing at a rapid clip. Where do you see this headed?

Kosai: The technology moves so fast. For coding, Cursor was great in January. Then Codex with GPT-5.4 came out and everyone was like, “I could just prompt this, I don’t need to write code.” It’s a step-function improvement where the way you work is completely different. If you ask someone in January, you’d get a very different answer than if you asked in May. Every time a new LLM is released, it’s a lot more capability.

If you can make it 10 times faster, that’s a century worth of discoveries in 10 years. That’s wild. The opportunity is huge.