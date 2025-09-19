Research & Development World

AI or die: 50 of the best funded R&D-focused startups so far in 2025

Is it even possible to raise a mega-round without AI anymore? In 2025, yes, if you have a GLP-1 play. Just 3 of the top 50 rounds we tracked as of September 19 went to apparent non-AI/automation plays. But two of those, Group14 (battery materials) and Odyssey Therapeutics, employ automated manufacturing or AI-driven drug discovery respectively. The sole potential exception was Verdiva Bio ($411M), the developer of an oral GLP-1 peptide drug for obesity. The rest? A parade of model builders like OpenAI ($40B), Anthropic ($13B) and xAI ($10B) and AI data companies like Scale AI ($14.3B). Beyond the fold, there’s metaverse/AI plays like Infinite Reality ($3B), defense autonomy like Anduril ($2.5B) and humanoid robotics like Figure ($1B+).

In 2025, the center of gravity for mega-rounds has been unambiguously AI. OpenAI’s $40 billion raise at a $300 billion valuation on March 31 was the largest private round on record. What followed clustered around two patterns: strategic control of AI inputs and scaled bets on compute-intensive frontiers. On the inputs side, Meta’s purchase of a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion (while bringing their CEO in house to help lead their new Superintelligence Labs, though he remains on Scale’s board) gave a large platform direct leverage over data and annotation.

Musk’s xAI secured $10 billion at a $200 billion valuation, using a hybrid $5 billion debt and $5 billion equity structure. The company’s Colossus supercomputer, already the world’s largest AI training system with 200,000 GPUs built in just 122 days, is expanding toward 1 million GPUs. In July, Meta announced it would build Hyperion, a $10B data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana potentially requiring 5 Gigawatts of power.

The pricing power rankings

In terms of the companies getting the best terms, the valuation-to-funding ratio is a quick proxy for pricing power: how much post-money valuation each company commanded per dollar of fresh capital. By that yardstick, Figure, the humanoid robotics company backed by Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI, sits on top at roughly 39× (about a $39 billion valuation on a little over $1 billion raised). One of their humanoids is pictured on the right. Their funding sum sits well ahead of Elon Musk’s xAI, maker of the Grok chatbot and operator of one of the world’s largest AI training clusters, at 20× ($200 billion on $10 billion).

Quantinuum, the quantum computing joint venture between Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum Computing, commanded around 16.7× ($10 billion on $600 million). Safe Superintelligence, the AI alignment startup founded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, achieved roughly 16× ($32 billion on $2 billion) despite having no product and an explicit focus on building AGI safely rather than quickly. Even Anthropic, maker of Claude and arguably OpenAI’s closest competitor, trails at 14× ($183 billion on $13 billion).

Funding is concentrated in terms of both timing and startups

The monthly funding cadence shows capital bunching around infrastructure announcements and model milestones. March’s OpenAI close, June’s defense/data surges and September’s cluster of frontier-compute financings as of September 19 were clear spikes. This temporal clustering mirrors the geographic concentration: The Bay Area accounted for nearly 70% of all VC investment in Q1 alone, with San Francisco pulling in $55 billion. The pattern suggests a feedback loop. When OpenAI raises $40 billion on March 31, it triggers a cascade of defensive financings from competitors and complementary infrastructure plays, all radiating from the same few square miles in San Francisco. By September, with xAI’s $10 billion raise and Anthropic’s $13 billion Series F, the market had settled into a rhythm: massive checks written to a handful of companies, in a handful of months, from a handful of zip codes.

50 of the best funded R&D-focused startups in 2025, YTD

Rank Company Amount Valuation Sector Details
1 OpenAI $40,000M $300B AI Foundation Models Mar 31 • Investors: SoftBank, Thrive Capital, Microsoft • Largest private fundraise in history • Sources
2 Scale AI $14,300M $29B+ AI Data Infrastructure Jun 10 • Investor: Meta (49% strategic stake) • Sources
3 Anthropic $13,000M $183B AI Safety Sep 2 • Investors: Amazon, Google, others • Series F; Largest of two 2025 rounds • Source
4 xAI $10,000M $200B Generative AI Sep 19 • Investors: Various • Structure: $5B debt + $5B equity • Source
5 Infinite Reality $3,000M $12.25B Metaverse/AI Jan 8 • Investor: Single strategic investor • Source
6 Anduril Industries $2,500M $30.5B Defense AI Jun 5 • Investor: Founders Fund ($1B, largest check ever) • Source
7 Thinking Machines Lab $2,000M $12B AI Research Jul • Seed round; Largest seed in Silicon Valley history • Founder: Mira Murati (ex-OpenAI CTO) • Source
8 Safe Superintelligence $2,000M $32B AI Alignment Apr • Investors: a16z, Sequoia, DST • Founder: Ilya Sutskever (ex-OpenAI) • Source
9 Mistral AI $2,000M $14B LLMs Sep • Investors: Various European • €1.7B round; French AI champion • Source
10 Databricks $1,000M $100B+ Data & AI Platform Sep • Series K; Preparing for potential IPO • Source
11 Figure $1,000M+ $39B Humanoid Robotics Sep 16 • Investors: Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI • Series C; 15x valuation jump from 2024 • Sources
12 PsiQuantum $1,000M $7B Quantum Computing Sep 10 • Investors: NVIDIA, others • Series E • Source
13 Anysphere $900M $9.9B AI Developer Tools Jun 5 • Investors: Thrive Capital, a16z • Cursor AI; >$500M ARR • Source
14 Commonwealth Fusion $863M N/A Fusion Energy Aug 28 • Investors: Google, NVIDIA, Gates • Series B2 • Source
15 Groq $750M $6.9B AI Chips Sep 17 • Investors: Disruptive ($350M), BlackRock • LPU inference engine • Sources
16 TerraPower $650M N/A Nuclear Energy Jun 18 • Investors: Bill Gates, NVIDIA, HD Hyundai • Source
17 Harvey $600M $5B Legal AI Jun 23 • Sum of two $300M rounds (Series D + E) • Investors: Kleiner Perkins, Coatue • Sources
18 Quantinuum $600M $10B Quantum Computing Sep 4 • Investor: JPMorgan Chase • Series B; Honeywell-Cambridge JV • Source
19 Isomorphic Labs $600M N/A AI Drug Discovery Mar 31 • Investors: Thrive Capital, Alphabet • Alphabet’s drug discovery unit • Source
20 Applied Intuition $600M $15B Autonomous Vehicles Jun 17 • Investors: BlackRock, Kleiner Perkins • Series F • Source
21 Saronic $600M $4B Maritime Defense Feb 19 • Investors: Elad Gil, a16z • Series C • Source
22 Abridge $550M $5.3B Healthcare AI Feb/Jun • Combined Series D ($250M) + E ($300M) • Investors: a16z, Khosla • Source
23 Cohere $500M $6.8B Enterprise AI Aug 14 • Investors: AMD, NVIDIA, Salesforce • Sources
24 Lambda $480M $2.5B AI Infrastructure Feb 19 • Investors: Andra Capital, SGW, NVIDIA • Series D • Source
25 Group14 Technologies $463M N/A Battery Technology Aug 20 • Series D; Silicon-carbon battery materials • Source
26 SandboxAQ $450M $5.75B Quantum+AI Security Apr 4 • Series E; Alphabet spinoff • Source
27 Helion Energy $425M $5.4B Fusion Energy Jan 28 • Series F; Sam Altman personal investment • Source
28 Verdiva Bio $411M N/A Biotechnology Jan 9 • Series A; Obesity drug developer; Flagship Pioneering • Source
29 Field AI $405M $2B Robotics AI Aug 20 • Investors: Bill Gates, Bezos Expeditions • Source
30 Apptronik $403M N/A Humanoid Robotics Feb/Mar • Series A extended • Investors: B Capital, Google, Mercedes • Source
31 Eikon Therapeutics $351M N/A Drug Discovery Feb 26 • Series D; Live-cell imaging • Source
32 IQM Quantum $320M $1B Quantum Computing Sep 3 • Series B; Achieved unicorn status • Source
33 Kriya Therapeutics $320M N/A Gene Therapy Sep 10 • Series D; Gene therapies for diabetes/obesity • Source
34 Runway $308M $3B Generative Media Apr 3 • Investors: General Atlantic, NVIDIA • Source
35 Together AI $305M $3.3B AI Infrastructure Feb 20 • Investors: Prosperity7, General Catalyst • Source
36 Perplexity AI $300M $20B AI Search Jul/Sep • Investors: Various institutional • Combined 2025 rounds
37 Divergent Technologies $290M $2.3B Advanced Manufacturing May • Investor: Founders Fund • 3D printing for automotive
38 OpenEvidence $285M $3.5B Medical AI Feb/Jul • Investors: Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures • Source
39 Stoke Space $260M N/A Space Launch Jan 15 • Investors: Breakthrough Energy, Y Combinator • Source
40 True Anomaly $260M N/A Space Defense Apr 30 • Investors: Space Force VC, Blizzard Capital • Series C
41 Mainspring Energy $258M N/A Clean Energy Apr 14 • Investors: General Catalyst, Amazon Climate Fund • Source
42 Celestial AI $250M $2.5B Photonic Chips Mar 11 • Investors: Fidelity, Tiger Global, BlackRock • Source
43 Epirus $250M N/A Defense Tech Mar 5 • Investors: 8VC, L3 Harris • Series D; Directed energy weapons
44 Ambience Healthcare $243M $1B+ Healthcare AI Jul 29 • Investors: Oak HC/FT, a16z • Source
45 Shield AI $240M $5.3B Defense AI Mar 6 • Investors: L3Harris, Hanwha, a16z • F-1 round
46 QuEra Computing $230M $1.1B Quantum Computing Feb 11 • Investors: Google, Rakuten, Day One • Source
47 Odyssey Therapeutics $213M N/A Biotechnology Sep 10 • Investors: Affinity, Dimension Capital • Source
48 Neko Health $200M $1.5B Preventive Health Jul 10 • Investors: Lakestar, GV (Alphabet) • Source
49 Varda Space $200M $1.2B Space Manufacturing Apr 16 • Investors: B Capital, Lux Capital • Source
50 ElevenLabs $180M $3.3B Voice AI Jan 30 • Investors: a16z, ICONIQ Growth • Source

