Is it even possible to raise a mega-round without AI anymore? In 2025, yes, if you have a GLP-1 play. Just 3 of the top 50 rounds we tracked as of September 19 went to apparent non-AI/automation plays. But two of those, Group14 (battery materials) and Odyssey Therapeutics, employ automated manufacturing or AI-driven drug discovery respectively. The sole potential exception was Verdiva Bio ($411M), the developer of an oral GLP-1 peptide drug for obesity. The rest? A parade of model builders like OpenAI ($40B), Anthropic ($13B) and xAI ($10B) and AI data companies like Scale AI ($14.3B). Beyond the fold, there’s metaverse/AI plays like Infinite Reality ($3B), defense autonomy like Anduril ($2.5B) and humanoid robotics like Figure ($1B+).

In 2025, the center of gravity for mega-rounds has been unambiguously AI. OpenAI’s $40 billion raise at a $300 billion valuation on March 31 was the largest private round on record. What followed clustered around two patterns: strategic control of AI inputs and scaled bets on compute-intensive frontiers. On the inputs side, Meta’s purchase of a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion (while bringing their CEO in house to help lead their new Superintelligence Labs, though he remains on Scale’s board) gave a large platform direct leverage over data and annotation.

Musk’s xAI secured $10 billion at a $200 billion valuation, using a hybrid $5 billion debt and $5 billion equity structure. The company’s Colossus supercomputer, already the world’s largest AI training system with 200,000 GPUs built in just 122 days, is expanding toward 1 million GPUs. In July, Meta announced it would build Hyperion, a $10B data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana potentially requiring 5 Gigawatts of power.

The pricing power rankings

In terms of the companies getting the best terms, the valuation-to-funding ratio is a quick proxy for pricing power: how much post-money valuation each company commanded per dollar of fresh capital. By that yardstick, Figure, the humanoid robotics company backed by Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI, sits on top at roughly 39× (about a $39 billion valuation on a little over $1 billion raised). One of their humanoids is pictured on the right. Their funding sum sits well ahead of Elon Musk’s xAI, maker of the Grok chatbot and operator of one of the world’s largest AI training clusters, at 20× ($200 billion on $10 billion).

Quantinuum, the quantum computing joint venture between Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum Computing, commanded around 16.7× ($10 billion on $600 million). Safe Superintelligence, the AI alignment startup founded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, achieved roughly 16× ($32 billion on $2 billion) despite having no product and an explicit focus on building AGI safely rather than quickly. Even Anthropic, maker of Claude and arguably OpenAI’s closest competitor, trails at 14× ($183 billion on $13 billion).