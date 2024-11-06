Continue to Site

Research & Development World

From NVIDIA to SAP: How 25 global AI patent leaders fared in 2024

By |

Blackwell

[NVIDIA]

NVIDIA’s dominance in the AI hardware landscape is undeniable. The company has a solid IP strategy, too, with a portfolio of 273 granted AI patents across seven internationally jurisdictions as of late October 2024. NVIDIA’s stock has soared 187.6% so far this year, driving its market capitalization to $3.43 trillion. In addition, data center segment, a key beneficiary of the booming AI chip market, contributed $26.3 billion in Q2 FY2025 (ended July 28, 2024), marking a 154% year-over-year bump. Despite a few hiccups this year, The company’s stock trajectory shows resilience, rising from around $48/share in early 2024 to approximately $140/share as of November 5. The company’s March 2024 launch of the Blackwell B200 AI chip (pictured), with its 30x performance improvement, underscores how NVIDIA continues to outmaneuver competitors in the crowded AI landscape.

The next two strongest AI performers so far in 2024, Meta and Palantir, each have distinctive strategies for AI IP. Meta, with 97 patents across 5 jurisdictions as of October 2024, achieved a 142.6% stock return and $1.45T market cap through platform-focused AI integration. At the same time, Meta has been actively contributing to the open-source AI community, notably through its development and release of the Llama series of large language models (LLMs). The latest iteration, Llama 3.1, which debuted in July 2024, features 405 billion parameters,

Palantir has taken an efficiency-focused approach to AI innovation that emphasizes strategic deployment over patent volume. With just 7 AI patents across 2 jurisdictions to date in 2024, the mid-cap company achieved a 129.9% stock return in 2024, hitting a market cap of $109.5 billion. Q3 2024 revenue hit $725.5 million, marking a 30% year-over-year increase, with U.S. commercial revenue growing 54% to $179 million. The company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), launched in 2024, integrates large language models into private networks for enhanced data analysis and decision-making. An August 2024 partnership with Microsoft aims to deploy these AI solutions on Azure for U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense.

Rolls-Royce may not be the first firm that comes in terms of AI, and the firm doesn’t have the nearly as many AI patents so far in 2024 as many of the other firms in the table below. But the company has had a long history with ML. Since 1999, it has used data-driven approaches for engine health monitoring, drawing data from more 11,000 engines to predict maintenance needs and reducing inspection time by 75%. To date in 2024, the company has six AI patents filed across two jurisdictions while achieving a 110.4% stock return. As a traditional industrial player, Rolls-Royce has a high patent intensity (0.10) among the top performers. These innovations contributed to strong financial performance, with an underlying operating profit of £1.1 billion for the first half of 2024 and a 14.0% margin. A January 2024 partnership with Aerogility to implement AI-based enterprise digital twin systems further demonstrates how Rolls-Royce’s focused AI strategy drives both technological advancement and financial returns.

Patent quality metrics versus stock performance across 100+ public companies. While raw citation counts show mixed correlation with performance (left), the number of jurisdictions where patents are protected (center) and overall patent quality scores (right) demonstrate stronger positive relationships with stock returns, suggesting strategic patent protection and quality matter more than quantity.

Patent quality metrics versus stock performance across 100+ public companies. While raw citation counts show mixed correlation with performance (left), the number of jurisdictions where patents are protected (center) and overall patent quality scores (right) show stronger positive relationships with stock returns. The quality score was calculated by averaging two normalized metrics—average citations and jurisdiction count—each weighted equally. The tentative conclusion from the data? Patent quality appears to matter more than quantity.

Looking beyond these top performers, our analysis of more than 100 public firms from a dataset of more than 900 prominent AI international patent-winning organizations reveals contrasts in innovation strategies as of October 2024. We found that patent volume itself shows little correlation with market performance — Intel leads in pure patent count with 1,212 AI patents across 11 jurisdictions but achieved a 36.2% return, while Netflix, with just 10 patents across 5 jurisdictions, posted a comparable 39% gain. The data also reveals sector patterns: traditional tech companies like Microsoft (329 patents) and Alphabet (488 patents) maintain broad patent portfolios but saw more modest returns of 41.8% and 39.6% respectively. Meanwhile, industrial players like BAE Systems tapped focused AI portfolios (18 patents) to drive value. The complete rankings below highlight how companies across different market caps and sectors are finding unique paths to AI innovation success.

top 25 AI patent winners of 2024

2024’s top 25 AI patent leaders by stock performance

Company Stock Return (%) Total AI Patents Market Cap ($B) Revenue ($B) Patent Intensity Jurisdictions Size Category
NVIDIA Corporation 187.6 273 3432.0 60.9 0.08 7 Large Cap
Meta Platforms, Inc. 142.6 97 1445.1 134.9 0.07 5 Large Cap
Palantir Technologies 129.9 7 109.5 2.2 0.06 2 Mid Cap
Rolls Royce PLC 110.4 6 63.0 16.5 0.10 2 Mid Cap
Tesla, Inc. 82.6 17 807.1 96.8 0.02 6 Large Cap
Palo Alto Networks Inc 72.3 12 119.9 8.0 0.10 2 Mid Cap
Dell Technologies 67.2 209 91.2 88.4 2.29 3 Mid Cap
General Electric Company 65.9 55 189.7 68.0 0.29 4 Large Cap
General Electric 65.9 11 189.7 68.0 0.06 3 Large Cap
Adobe Inc. 56.4 203 214.1 19.4 0.95 4 Large Cap
Amazon.com, Inc. 54.6 154 2097.7 574.8 0.07 5 Large Cap
Lenovo 53.2 40 16.7 56.9 2.395 4 Small Cap
Salesforce.com, Inc. 47.8 60 284.4 34.9 0.21 3 Large Cap
NEC Corporation 46.2 250 22.1 3477.3 11.29 8 Small Cap
Microsoft Corporation 41.8 329 3059.2 245.1 0.11 8 Large Cap
Alphabet Inc. 39.6 488 2085.8 307.4 0.23 9 Large Cap
Netflix Inc 39.0 10 326.5 33.7 0.03 5 Large Cap
Apple Inc. 36.7 111 3377.6 391.0 0.03 6 Large Cap
Applied Materials 36.4 58 153.7 26.5 0.38 6 Mid Cap
Intel Corporation 36.2 1212 100.6 54.2 12.05 11 Mid Cap
InterDigital Patent Holdings Inc 36.1 29 4.3 0.5 6.78 4 Small Cap
BAE Systems plc 33.3 18 50.9 23.1 0.35 4 Small Cap
Micron Technology Inc. 31.9 78 117.0 25.1 0.67 3 Mid Cap
Xiaomi* 31.2 57 91.1 271.0 0.63 4 Mid Cap
SAP SE 30.7 101 276.3 31.2 0.37 6 Large Cap

Financial performance data from Yfinance. Patent data fetched using Google Cloud’s public patent data.
*Xiaomi data is incomplete, including Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd patent subsidiary counts only. 

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search R&D World