NVIDIA’s dominance in the AI hardware landscape is undeniable. The company has a solid IP strategy, too, with a portfolio of 273 granted AI patents across seven internationally jurisdictions as of late October 2024. NVIDIA’s stock has soared 187.6% so far this year, driving its market capitalization to $3.43 trillion. In addition, data center segment, a key beneficiary of the booming AI chip market, contributed $26.3 billion in Q2 FY2025 (ended July 28, 2024), marking a 154% year-over-year bump. Despite a few hiccups this year, The company’s stock trajectory shows resilience, rising from around $48/share in early 2024 to approximately $140/share as of November 5. The company’s March 2024 launch of the Blackwell B200 AI chip (pictured), with its 30x performance improvement, underscores how NVIDIA continues to outmaneuver competitors in the crowded AI landscape.

The next two strongest AI performers so far in 2024, Meta and Palantir, each have distinctive strategies for AI IP. Meta, with 97 patents across 5 jurisdictions as of October 2024, achieved a 142.6% stock return and $1.45T market cap through platform-focused AI integration. At the same time, Meta has been actively contributing to the open-source AI community, notably through its development and release of the Llama series of large language models (LLMs). The latest iteration, Llama 3.1, which debuted in July 2024, features 405 billion parameters,

Palantir has taken an efficiency-focused approach to AI innovation that emphasizes strategic deployment over patent volume. With just 7 AI patents across 2 jurisdictions to date in 2024, the mid-cap company achieved a 129.9% stock return in 2024, hitting a market cap of $109.5 billion. Q3 2024 revenue hit $725.5 million, marking a 30% year-over-year increase, with U.S. commercial revenue growing 54% to $179 million. The company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), launched in 2024, integrates large language models into private networks for enhanced data analysis and decision-making. An August 2024 partnership with Microsoft aims to deploy these AI solutions on Azure for U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense.

Rolls-Royce may not be the first firm that comes in terms of AI, and the firm doesn’t have the nearly as many AI patents so far in 2024 as many of the other firms in the table below. But the company has had a long history with ML. Since 1999, it has used data-driven approaches for engine health monitoring, drawing data from more 11,000 engines to predict maintenance needs and reducing inspection time by 75%. To date in 2024, the company has six AI patents filed across two jurisdictions while achieving a 110.4% stock return. As a traditional industrial player, Rolls-Royce has a high patent intensity (0.10) among the top performers. These innovations contributed to strong financial performance, with an underlying operating profit of £1.1 billion for the first half of 2024 and a 14.0% margin. A January 2024 partnership with Aerogility to implement AI-based enterprise digital twin systems further demonstrates how Rolls-Royce’s focused AI strategy drives both technological advancement and financial returns.

Looking beyond these top performers, our analysis of more than 100 public firms from a dataset of more than 900 prominent AI international patent-winning organizations reveals contrasts in innovation strategies as of October 2024. We found that patent volume itself shows little correlation with market performance — Intel leads in pure patent count with 1,212 AI patents across 11 jurisdictions but achieved a 36.2% return, while Netflix, with just 10 patents across 5 jurisdictions, posted a comparable 39% gain. The data also reveals sector patterns: traditional tech companies like Microsoft (329 patents) and Alphabet (488 patents) maintain broad patent portfolios but saw more modest returns of 41.8% and 39.6% respectively. Meanwhile, industrial players like BAE Systems tapped focused AI portfolios (18 patents) to drive value. The complete rankings below highlight how companies across different market caps and sectors are finding unique paths to AI innovation success.

2024’s top 25 AI patent leaders by stock performance

Company Stock Return (%) Total AI Patents Market Cap ($B) Revenue ($B) Patent Intensity Jurisdictions Size Category NVIDIA Corporation 187.6 273 3432.0 60.9 0.08 7 Large Cap Meta Platforms, Inc. 142.6 97 1445.1 134.9 0.07 5 Large Cap Palantir Technologies 129.9 7 109.5 2.2 0.06 2 Mid Cap Rolls Royce PLC 110.4 6 63.0 16.5 0.10 2 Mid Cap Tesla, Inc. 82.6 17 807.1 96.8 0.02 6 Large Cap Palo Alto Networks Inc 72.3 12 119.9 8.0 0.10 2 Mid Cap Dell Technologies 67.2 209 91.2 88.4 2.29 3 Mid Cap General Electric Company 65.9 55 189.7 68.0 0.29 4 Large Cap General Electric 65.9 11 189.7 68.0 0.06 3 Large Cap Adobe Inc. 56.4 203 214.1 19.4 0.95 4 Large Cap Amazon.com, Inc. 54.6 154 2097.7 574.8 0.07 5 Large Cap Lenovo 53.2 40 16.7 56.9 2.395 4 Small Cap Salesforce.com, Inc. 47.8 60 284.4 34.9 0.21 3 Large Cap NEC Corporation 46.2 250 22.1 3477.3 11.29 8 Small Cap Microsoft Corporation 41.8 329 3059.2 245.1 0.11 8 Large Cap Alphabet Inc. 39.6 488 2085.8 307.4 0.23 9 Large Cap Netflix Inc 39.0 10 326.5 33.7 0.03 5 Large Cap Apple Inc. 36.7 111 3377.6 391.0 0.03 6 Large Cap Applied Materials 36.4 58 153.7 26.5 0.38 6 Mid Cap Intel Corporation 36.2 1212 100.6 54.2 12.05 11 Mid Cap InterDigital Patent Holdings Inc 36.1 29 4.3 0.5 6.78 4 Small Cap BAE Systems plc 33.3 18 50.9 23.1 0.35 4 Small Cap Micron Technology Inc. 31.9 78 117.0 25.1 0.67 3 Mid Cap Xiaomi* 31.2 57 91.1 271.0 0.63 4 Mid Cap SAP SE 30.7 101 276.3 31.2 0.37 6 Large Cap

Financial performance data from Yfinance. Patent data fetched using Google Cloud’s public patent data.

*Xiaomi data is incomplete, including Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd patent subsidiary counts only.