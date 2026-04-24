Big Tech is sharpening its focus on healthcare and drug development. Amazon’s recent Bio Discovery launch is one recent signal, with AWS pushing into agentic AI application for antibody design. It joins a growing playing field: Google DeepMind’s Isomorphic Labs has advanced pharma partnerships with Novartis and Eli Lilly on the back of AlphaFold 3 and NVIDIA has been building out its BioNeMo ecosystem with pharma partners. Meanwhile, frontier AI labs OpenAI and Anthropic have begun turning general-purpose models into life sciences products.

Ardy Arianpour, CEO and co-founder of SEQSTER, a health data platform that aggregates patient records across providers, sees that shift as a validation moment for AI-powered pharma. Arianpour says the next bottleneck sits closer to the patient: AI systems can generate molecular hypotheses, but they still need connected clinical context to test those ideas against real populations.

Founded in 2016, SEQSTER built its platform around patient-consented longitudinal health records, then expanded that architecture for life sciences customers trying to recruit trial participants, screen cohorts and connect real-world data to research workflows. One early proof point came in 2018, when cardiologist Eric Topol used SEQSTER to pull together his own records, a patient-controlled data use case Arianpour says Topol had been chasing since medical school in the 1980s. Arianpour accentuates that the same plumbing that gives one patient a complete record can surface patterns drug developers might miss when clinical data stays split across systems. For instance, integrating data streams can spot comorbidity signals that might turn a migraine cohort into a lead for an endometriosis trial.

In this edited Q&A, Arianpour discusses AWS Bio Discovery, the role of longitudinal patient data in AI drug discovery, SEQSTER’s work in clinical trial recruitment and real-world evidence, and why chain-of-custody data matters as patients and physicians begin using large language models in medical contexts.

R&D World: What does Amazon’s launch of Bio Discovery signal to you?

Ardy Arianpour: I think there is one major missing layer: patient-level real-world data.

Amazon Bio Discovery is powerful at the molecular and computational level, but drug discovery does not happen in a vacuum. It requires real-world patient data to contextualize, validate and prioritize candidates. At SEQSTER, we have been filling the gap between AI-generated molecular hypotheses and the human health data needed to test those hypotheses against real patient populations.

Without longitudinal, connected patient data, including genomics, electronic health records, labs and claims, even the most sophisticated AI models are working with incomplete inputs.

R&D World: What kind of patient data are you talking about?

Arianpour: We are focused on the complete picture of a patient. The longitudinal health record. That includes electronic health record data, labs, claims, genomics, physician notes, pathology notes, imaging when it is available and other clinical data.

The challenge is that healthcare data is very dirty. It is not enough to pull a record or visualize the data. We connect, cleanse, harmonize and standardize the nomenclature and ontology on the back end. That is what makes the data usable for healthcare, life sciences and AI applications.

We built SEQSTER around the idea of putting the patient at the center of healthcare, disrupting data silos and creating a longitudinal health record. That was the original vision when we founded the company in 2016.

R&D World: You have described SEQSTER in terms of music distribution. What do you mean by that?

Arianpour: I came from a genomics background, and I wanted to create the world’s first longitudinal health record that brought together not just electronic health record data, but sequencing data.

That is why I named it SEQSTER. I was a big Napster user, and we wanted to create the Napster of health data sharing, but in a legal, consented way.

That is still what it is. It is a health data-sharing platform, but for enterprise. The difference now is that AI is layered on top. Napster did not have AI at the time. SEQSTER has the ability to connect consented patient data, clean it, organize it and make it usable for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

R&D World: Clinical trials often struggle with incomplete patient context. A patient may report a side effect, but it can be hard to know whether it was caused by the drug, another condition or something unrelated. How can longitudinal data help with that?

Arianpour: We can look at the comorbidity of data within one patient or across a cohort.

One example is work we did with AbbVie. They came to us looking for migraine patients for recruitment into a trial. They wanted 50 migraine patients in specific age groups with certain conditions. We identified more than 5,400 within three months.

As part of that work, they were also thinking about a future study related to endometriosis. When we looked through the recruitment data, 22% of the female migraine patients on certain migraine medications had endometriosis in their electronic health records.

That is the value of bringing together a complete record for one patient and then looking across many patients at the same time. You can see patterns, comorbidities and clinical signals that would be difficult to see if the data stayed fragmented.

R&D World: That suggests a tighter loop between drug discovery, clinical trials and real-world evidence.

Arianpour: Exactly. We bring the EHR to the LHR. We bring the electronic health record into the longitudinal health record.

Because we are getting data in real time when patients, candidates or clinical trial participants receive care, our partners can see what is happening outside the narrow boundaries of a study visit.

For example, we are powering the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America’s MS iN Network along with Novartis. If a patient in that registry goes to the ER, starts a new medication or has another significant encounter, that data can become part of the longitudinal profile.

That matters for R&D. Researchers can track what is happening in real time, not only what was captured at a scheduled clinical trial visit. That saves time and money, and more importantly, it can accelerate medicine.

R&D World: You have said interoperability is the real disease of healthcare. What do you mean?

Arianpour: The real disease of healthcare is interoperability: one system not talking to another.

Sutter Health does not talk to Kaiser. Kaiser Northern California does not talk to Kaiser San Diego. Health systems, labs, imaging centers and other providers have data, but it is often trapped in different places.

That is why this has been so difficult. The technology has to solve the interoperability problem before AI can really work at scale in healthcare.

R&D World: Patients are also starting to use general-purpose AI tools to interpret their own records. What is your view of that?

Arianpour: We have implemented conversational AI in the medical record. We call it AI-powered medical records. Researchers are using it to look at dozens, hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands of patient profiles and patient histories.

But when someone is doing that with just one patient history, they have to prompt it correctly. And if they are using self-reported data, that is not as strong as chain-of-custody data.

Chain-of-custody data comes directly from providers and electronic health record systems. That is the better way to do it. I would not recommend that someone rely only on their own self-reported information in an off-the-shelf AI tool.

R&D World: What models are you using for that conversational AI layer?

Arianpour: We use multiple large language models for different use cases. It depends on the use case.

Mostly, we are using Anthropic. For computer software and several of our use cases, Claude has been the best for what we are doing. But we have integrated the three major models.

What becomes clear when you work with these systems is that the answer depends heavily on what you feed into them and how you structure the inpu

Every day, there is some new AI doctor tool coming out. AI is now part of daily life. Your neighbor, your parents, your siblings, people outside the technology field, are probably using AI in some way.

It is similar to the internet. In 1999, people talked about searching on the internet. Now, the internet is just part of life.