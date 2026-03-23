AnalytiChem launches ready-to-use legionella culture media targeting a water safety testing gap

Legionella culture, the internationally accepted reference method for detecting the bacteria behind Legionnaires’ disease in water systems, still relies on laboratories preparing their own selective media or sourcing it from multiple suppliers. The workflow is well-standardized (ISO 11731 defines it), but the media preparation step remains a source of variability and lab time that ready-to-use alternatives could reduce.

To that end, AnalytiChem is launching the Redipor Legionella Agar Plate range at Analytica 2026 (Hall B1, Booth 314), a suite of pre-poured culture media designed to support ISO 11731-aligned Legionella detection and enumeration workflows in water samples. While the shelf life of in-house media varies depending on the preparing lab’s own validation testing, the ready-to-use Redipor plates offer a standard three-month shelf life. The products do not require waiting for the show—they are already available to order and can be shipped quickly.

What the range includes

The Redipor Legionella line includes non-selective, selective, and confirmatory media intended to support ISO 11731-aligned culture workflows. The range includes BCYE (Buffered Charcoal Yeast Extract); a non-selective recovery medium that supports growth of all Legionella species; Selective media (GVPC and/or BCYE+AB) that suppress competing microflora while allowing Legionella growth. Also in the mix is MWY (Modified Wadowsky-Yee), a selective medium for samples with diverse microbial backgrounds.

The range also includes a cysteine-free variant for confirmatory testing. Legionella species require L-cysteine to grow; colonies that appear on BCYE but fail to grow on cysteine-free media are confirmed as Legionella. This differential step is a standard part of the ISO workflow.

ISO 11731 uses a decision matrix based on sample type and background flora to determine which combination of media is appropriate, so the “right” lineup varies by application. AnalytiChem says its experts can advise on the right combination for a given sample matrix, from routine potable water monitoring to heavily contaminated environmental samples like biofilms and cooling tower water.

Market context

Legionella testing demand has grown steadily as building water safety regulations tighten globally. In the EU, the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184) requires member states to assess Legionella risks in domestic distribution systems, with risk assessments to be carried out by January 2029. Monitoring may focus on priority premises, and control measures must target at least priority premises where Legionella risk is identified. In the US, CMS expects Medicare-certified healthcare facilities to maintain water management policies and procedures to reduce Legionella risk, although it does not mandate Legionella water cultures and leaves testing protocols to the provider. These regulatory drivers create sustained demand for standardized testing media.

The ready-to-use culture media market includes established players like Oxoid (Thermo Fisher), bioMérieux and Merck Millipore. AnalytiChem’s Redipor brand has an existing presence in prepared media for pharmaceutical, food, and healthcare microbiology, and the Legionella range extends that portfolio into environmental water testing. According to the company, adoption is already underway, with at least two laboratories currently trialing the new media.