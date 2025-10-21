Anthropic today announced Claude for Life Sciences, an AI platform that reportedly exceeds human performance on laboratory protocol comprehension. A press release notes that it scores 0.83 versus a 0.79 human baseline on the Protocol QA benchmark.

In addition, the platform integrates directly with scientific tools like Benchling and 10x Genomics. The announcement noted that Novo Nordisk used Claude to reduce clinical study documentation from more than 10 weeks to 10 minutes, while Sanofi, AbbVie and Genmab are deploying it across regulatory compliance, drug discovery and cancer therapy development.

A documentation helper

In essence, Anthropic is positioning its AI offering as an active research partner capable of handling the complex documentation and data processing that commonly consumes years of the typical 10-15 year drug development timeline.

Claude for Life Sciences includes several components designed for pharmaceutical R&D. The platform provides Claude for Enterprise with expanded usage limits optimized for research workloads, plus Claude Code access with custom skills for bioinformatic workflows. Central to the offering are pre-built Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors that link Claude directly to platforms scientists use daily: Benchling for lab notebook and experiment management, 10x Genomics for single-cell analysis, PubMed for literature synthesis, BioRender for scientific imagery, Synapse.org for biomedical data and Wiley’s Scholar Gateway for authenticated journal access.

The platform also introduces “Skills,” organized folders of instructions, scripts and resources that Claude loads dynamically to perform specialized tasks. The first skill, ‘single-cell-qc,’ performs quality control and filtering on single-cell RNA sequencing data using scverse best practices. Anthropic is providing hands-on support through dedicated subject matter experts and has partnered with consulting firms including Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, and Slalom to help organizations deploy the platform. The offering is available through Claude.com and AWS Marketplace, with Google Cloud Marketplace availability coming soon.

Growing traction in enterprise

The Claude for Life Sciences launch reflects Anthropic’s broader strategic push into enterprise markets in recent years. The company has grown its business customer base from under 1,000 to more than 300,000. This enterprise momentum includes major partnerships announced in recent weeks: an expanded alliance with Deloitte providing Claude to 470,000 professionals globally, one of Anthropic’s largest deployments to date; a strategic partnership with IBM integrating Claude into enterprise software development tools and expanded collaborations with Salesforce bringing Claude into regulated industries.

On the government front, Anthropic partnered with Palantir and AWS in November 2024 to provide Claude to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies in classified environments rated up to Impact Level 6, marking the first time Claude entered such high-security applications. The company has also significantly expanded its developer platform, introducing the MCP connector, Files API, code execution tools, and launching Claude Code—first as a command-line tool and now available via web interface—with Anthropic claiming 90% of the Claude Code product itself is written by its own AI models.