Applied AI technology makes its mark on national suicide monitoring system

A joint project between Monash University and Eastern Health’s Turning Point, are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline the coding of national suicide-related ambulance data to help paramedics respond more effectively and ultimately prevent potential suicide rates.

Ambulances are often the first point of contact in a crisis, making ambulance clinical records a unique data source to help inform suicide prevention efforts. In partnership with the Population Health team at Turning Point, Monash Faculty of Information Technology (IT) researchers are implementing specialized machine learning technologies to filter through ambulance data and categorize suicide-related mental health cases.

As the only Australian grant recipients of the 2019 Google AI Impact Challenge, the project will annotate a large database of clinical records into categories such as suicide attempt, suicidal ideation and self-injury without suicidal intent. This task is currently carried out by human annotators who interpret individual paramedic clinical records and categorize it accordingly.

By using the data that has been previously annotated, the machine learning model will be able to augment and accelerate the challenging work of categorizing and filtering through tens of thousands of records per month.