ASM International names Sandy Robert, new executive director

Sandy Robert, CAE will join ASM International as executive director, effective January 1, 2022. Robert will be completing this year as CEO of the Association for Women in Science (AWIS), where she was hired in 2019 to turn around the association’s business model.

During her three-year tenure, she spearheaded membership growth and engagement, significantly increased monthly web traffic through digital marketing and more than doubled year-end donations. She also partnered with the Board to guide AWIS to a competency-based board model.

She was previously Executive Director of Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE) from 2013 through 2018, where she generated a 73% increase in revenue to the respected CESSE CEO meeting, redesigned the partnership program and rebranded the organization’s signature annual meeting to ACCESSE. During Robert’s 25-plus-year career in association management, she has focused exclusively on leading Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) organizations.

“I am passionate about STEM professions as the drivers of discovery in our global economy and materials science and selection are core to innovation,” said Robert. “I’m very enthusiastic about the Board’s clear vision and the organization’s welcoming nature.”

She will succeed Ryan Milosh, chief sales and marketing officer, who is serving as interim managing director, and will reassume his role as part of the transition. She is very eager to apply her skills and experience to helping advance ASM International as they enter “A decade of opportunity.”