The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies approved a bill proposing slimmer cuts to science agencies than those proposed in President Donald Trump’s proposed FY 2027 budget. The bill would still leave the National Science Foundation (NSF), NASA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Census Bureau with less money than they received this year.

Cuts by agency: NSF, NASA, NIST and NOAA

The bill proposes a 20% cut to the NSF’s current budget, a smaller cut than the 54% proposed by the president. Trump requested just $4 billion for the agency, while the House proposes $7 billion.

The House bill proposes $24.438 billion for NASA, which is flat from last year. Trump requested $18.829 for the agency, 23% less. The bill proposes $6 billion for NASA’s science missions, where Trump requested just $3.9 billion. Trump requested less funding than the bill proposes for all categories of the budget, including aeronautics, space technology, space operations and safety, security and mission services.

The two proposals only came close on the exploration budget, which would include upcoming Artemis missions. The House delegated $8.926 billion for this, while Trump requested $8.514 billion.

For NIST, the panel proposes $1.3 billion, including $275 million in earmarks for projects championed by members of Congress. Trump requested $854 million, with no budget for earmarks. NIST’s current budget is $1.85 billion, with $662 million in earmarks.

Trump’s proposed budget included a $1.6 billion cut to NOAA, targeting educational grant programs and climate research. The House proposes $5.851 billion, which is still $319.818 million less than the FY2026 budget.

This is consistent with the pattern seen last year: Trump requests deep cuts, which are rejected by Congress. The panel approved the bill this morning, but it still needs to clear the full Appropriations Committee on May 13 before it is presented to the full House.