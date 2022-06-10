Benchtop system helps labs of all sizes to generate NGS libraries for genomic analysis

PerkinElmer, Inc. announces the launch of the research use only (RUO) BioQule NGS System – an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. By incorporating automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and robust liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System enables researchers to produce high quality NGS libraries that yield reliable, reproducible results in a variety of applications requiring genomic analysis.

Unlike existing solutions for NGS library preparation, which are expensive and rely on external solutions to perform concentration measurements on their libraries, the BioQule NGS System provides in-built quantification of NGS libraries it creates. Methods and kits used with the BioQule NGS System are predeveloped and pre-verified, and the entire system can be installed, set-up and run by the user without any specialized vendor support.

“Library preparation for NGS is a critical, yet complex and often error-prone process that can be optimized with automation, both in terms of yield and cost benefits,” said PerkinElmer SVP of Diagnostics Yves Dubaquie. “The BioQule NGS System is an ideal solution for any lab performing NGS library preparation, including small and mid-sized labs pursuing research in genomics and transcriptomics, or large reference laboratories. The BioQule NGS System can be customized to a given lab’s workflow requirements and requires no prior automation experience to use.”

In addition to its simple design and walk-away automation capabilities, the BioQule NGS System expands opportunities in NGS library preparation by requiring as little as 10 ng of starting material to create libraries, while others require 50 ng or more. PerkinElmer currently offers two DNA library prep kits that are automated on the system – the NEXTFLEX Rapid XP DNA-Seq Kit and the NEXTFLEX Rapid DNA-Seq Kit 2.0. Additional library prep kits compatible with BioQule NGS System are currently in development.

To learn more about the BioQule NGS System and PerkinElmer’s end-to-end automated genomics workflows, visit this webpage.