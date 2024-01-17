Brabender becomes part of Anton Paar, maker of laboratory instruments

Anton Paar, a maker of laboratory and process measurement technology, announces a new chapter in the company’s journey. At the beginning of 2024, Anton Paar took over the global sales and service network of Brabender, a company it acquired in August 2023.

Anton Paar’s 37 global sales and service centers adds value for customers. These offer not just local expertise for the varied Brabender product portfolio, but also guarantee direct access to demo instruments, detailed sample analysis, and tailored application advice. With more than 650 certified technicians spanning over 110 countries around the world, Anton Paar promises fast, efficient support. Customers also can select elements from Anton Paar’s comprehensive training program and adapt them to their needs.

Anton Paar understands that quick support is crucial: Within 24 hours, customers receive a first, personal response — from real experts, not automated systems. As Brabender’s strengths are integrated, the focus remains on innovative solutions and outstanding service. Anton Paar strives not just to fulfill the needs of its existing — and new — customers but to go beyond them, and looks forward to a future full of possibility and success.