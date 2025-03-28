As NASA prepares for astronauts’ return to the Moon through the Artemis program, even the smallest details inside a spacesuit can make a big difference. The top priority is ensuring astronauts can breathe safely and efficiently during long hours on the lunar surface.

In pursuit of that goal, NASA has teamed up with German medical technology company Corscience to enhance carbon dioxide monitoring (CO₂) inside next-generation spacesuits.

Why CO₂ monitoring matters in space

Spacesuits operate like miniature life-support systems. Inside, astronauts rely on carefully regulated airflow to flush out the CO₂ they exhale. If that system isn’t working properly, CO₂ can build up, a serious risk of fatigue, confusion, or even loss of consciousness.

To address this, NASA and Corscience began collaborating in the spring of 2024 to create an in-suit CO₂ washout test system. The aim is to ensure suits meet strict safety requirements for removing CO₂ while reducing helmet noise and airflow needs — making the suits safer, more comfortable, and energy-efficient.

From hospitals to space suits

At the center of this effort is Corscience’s CAP201 capnography module, a device originally developed for emergency medicine and clinical use, including MRI settings. Capnography technology allows for real-time monitoring of CO₂ levels in a person’s exhaled air — a vital metric in medicine and, now, spaceflight.

Recognizing the module’s reliability, NASA chose the CAP201 to support the new system and tasked Corscience with adapting it for the harsh and unique space conditions.

Tailored for Space Exploration

Corscience has made several custom modifications to the module, including:

• A wider operational pressure range

• The ability to adjust airflow rate

• A new communication adapter

•Custom-designed housing to fit within the interior of a spacesuit

These upgrades are being completed ahead of schedule, a milestone both organizations see as a promising step toward the future of human space exploration.

“This collaboration underscores the versatility of our systems and the deep expertise of our team,” said Dr. Jörg Pintaske, managing director of Corscience. “We are proud to have NASA recognize the quality of our solutions and to contribute to the safety of future space exploration.”

NASA’s technical lead on the project echoed that sentiment:

“Corscience proved to be an exceptional partner, not only because their module met most of our technical requirements, but also because of their proactive approach to addressing critical safety questions from the outset.”

Preparing for Artemis missions

The customized system will play a role in supporting astronauts on Artemis missions scheduled for 2026 and 2027. Though the full development of the new suits is still underway, this successful collaboration marks a significant step forward in ensuring astronaut safety and optimizing spacesuit functionality.

As NASA continues to refine the technology that will carry humans back to the Moon — and eventually to Mars — collaborations like this one show how innovations in medical tech can have life-saving applications far beyond Earth.