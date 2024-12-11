Case Western Reserve researchers advance zinc-based battery technology

Case Western Reserve University researchers have made significant progress in developing zinc-sulfur batteries, a potentially safer and more sustainable energy storage option than widely used lithium-ion batteries. Their findings, recently published in Angewandte Chemie, highlight key advancements that could enhance the commercial viability of zinc-based batteries.

“This research marks a major step forward in developing safer and more sustainable energy storage solutions,” said Chase Cao, a principal investigator and assistant mechanical and aerospace engineering professor at Case School of Engineering. “Aqueous zinc-sulfur batteries offer the potential to power a wide range of applications — from renewable energy systems to portable electronics — with reduced environmental impact and reliance on scarce materials.”

Addressing challenges in zinc-based batteries

Although lithium-ion batteries dominate the market, they have drawbacks: they rely on scarce materials, have high manufacturing costs, and pose safety concerns such as flammability. Zinc-sulfur batteries, by contrast, use abundant and inexpensive materials and pose fewer environmental and safety risks.

However, challenges like zinc-anode corrosion, limited conductivity, and the formation of dendrites — which can cause short circuits and fires — have long hindered the technology’s development.

To address these issues, Cao’s team incorporated two additives, propylene glycol methyl ether, and zinc-iodide, into the battery design. This approach achieved several improvements:

A 20% increase in energy capacity

Enhanced conductivity and long-term stability

Mitigation of dendrite growth, reducing the risk of battery failure

“These additives not only enhance battery efficiency but also address long-standing safety concerns by mitigating dendrite formation,” said Guiyin Xu, professor at Donghua University in Shanghai and co-senior author. “The result is a compact, higher-density battery that can recharge more times without significant degradation.”

Broader implications for energy storage

Zinc-sulfur batteries also offer a higher energy density than many lithium-ion alternatives, enabling smaller, longer-lasting battery designs. This could have wide-ranging implications for renewable energy storage and devices requiring compact, reliable power sources.

Cao’s research mainly focuses on applications in soft robotics and advanced sensing systems, which demand lightweight, durable batteries. For example, he is working on biologically inspired swimming robots capable of extended missions and space exploration technologies and systems to address space debris.

“These batteries could be transformative, providing more efficient and affordable energy solutions across industries,” added Cao.

Researchers from Donghua University, Fudan University in Shanghai, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology collaborated on the study.