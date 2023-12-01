CHIPS R&D Chiplets Interfaces Technical Standards Workshop

The CHIPS Research and Development Office’s Chiplets Interfaces Technical Standards Workshop will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, December 12, 2023, and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm December 13, 2023. The in-person event will take place at the NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) in Rockville, Maryland. This event will bring together technical experts from industry, academia, standards-setting organizations, and industry alliances, domestic and abroad, to identify community priorities for specific standards efforts.

The workshop will be a place to foster collaboration, coordination, and innovation within the semiconductor industry’s standards community. Participants will discuss the potential for chiplet-based architectures to drive progress in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry and the role of technical standards for physical and logical interfaces in enabling innovation. Factors to be considered in identifying standards priorities include potential for broad impact, feasibility for accelerated development, and suitability for various standards development channels, including through alliances, incubators, and accelerators, and standards-setting organizations.

This one and one-half-day hybrid event provides an opportunity to network and exchange ideas with thought leaders across the sector. The morning of Day One features plenary and panel sessions with exemplary keynote and guest speakers. Breakout sessions on the afternoon of Day One and the morning of Day Two provide an opportunity for participants to collaborate and discuss key topics that will shape future chiplets standards activities. Key findings will be published in a post-workshop report and will inform standards planning efforts across the semiconductor innovation ecosystem and within the CHIPS R&D Office.

The organizers at the NIST encourage interested stakeholders, industry representatives, and standards-setting organizations to participate actively in this pivotal event. They also invite international attendees, as fostering global collaboration and enriching the discussions on advancing semiconductor standards and innovation is paramount to success. Join us at the CHIPS R&D Chiplets Interfaces Technical Standards Workshop as we collaboratively shape the future of semiconductor and microelectronics standards, foster innovation, and advance the industry. Finally, please note that a related workshop focused on digital twin technical standards will be held Dec. 14-15 at the same site. Information regarding this related workshop (separate registration required) can be found on the chips.gov website for those who may want to attend both events.