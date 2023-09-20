Plasma-Therm announces acquisition of Thin Film Equipment

Plasma-Therm, a manufacturer of plasma-process equipment for the semiconductor and compound semiconductor markets, announces it has acquired Thin Film Equipment SrL (TFE), effective September 18, 2023. Based in Binasco (Milano, Italy), TFE is a supplier of sputtering equipment for semiconductor R&D and production and is well-known for its expertise in physical vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering and evaporation process equipment and high-purity materials for thin film applications.

“The acquisition of TFE reinforces Plasma-Therm’s expanding footprint in Europe, a pivotal component of our long-term strategic growth initiative,” stated Abdul Lateef, CEO of Plasma-Therm. “It also helps to significantly expand Plasma-Therm’s portfolio in the power device market with TFE’s suite of PVD tools tailored to meet the requirements of MEMS, Power, RFID, and other semiconductor applications.”

TFE’s PVD technologies highly complement Plasma-Therm’s existing etch and deposition products and process solutions, enhancing its ability to meet a wider spectrum of semiconductor manufacturing and R&D market demands. The added value of TFE’s workforce expertise in PVD technology and power device market requirements further strengthens Plasma-Therm’s customer service and support teams.

According to The Yole Group‘s “Power SiC 2022” report the power semiconductor market is expected to reach a substantial $6.3 billion by 2027. Plasma-Therm is positioned to support this growth with the acquisition of TFE and the MRC Eclipse product line, which is used for depositing metal for interconnects, through fill, silicides, packaging (C4, die attach), and other processes.

“We are excited about this acquisition and combining our strengths with Plasma-Therm’s. While TFE will continue to operate independently, we will work closely with Plasma-Therm to combine our strengths in plasma and PVD process technology for a more comprehensive product offering for our customers. The acquisition will enable us to expand our R&D resources and customer service & support teams globally to deliver timely solutions to our valued customers,” said Francesco Terenziani, CEO, TFE.