Cost-effective system monitors temperature inside medical refrigerators and freezers

Healthcare and laboratory professionals must regularly monitor the temperature inside medical refrigerators and freezers that hold specimens, research material, and pharmaceutical products. Failure to do so can compromise patient care, medical research, and regulatory compliance. Sensaphone’s IMS-1000 system provides cost-effective 24/7 remote monitoring of unattended medical refrigerators and freezers. The system is used in facilities including pharmacies, research laboratories, blood and tissue banks, hospitals, healthcare clinics, and physician offices.

The IMS-1000 system supports up to eight sensors, including an IMS-specific sensor to monitor ultra-low freezer temps. When sensor readings move outside of the pre-set range, the IMS-1000 system immediately sends notifications to designated personnel through e-mail or text messages. An optional phone landline enables users to receive voice alerts and call-in status updates. Because the system sends alerts through both Ethernet and telephone connection, personnel can receive notifications even when the internet is down.

A built-in web server lets users easily view the status of monitored conditions, make changes to sensor parameters and review data history. The IMS-1000 system can log up to 100,000 data samples to help users maintain accurate temperature records.

The IMS-1000 system is ideal for overseeing other conditions, including humidity and power failure, in single locations, and the base unit is easily mounted on any flat surface.

For more information, visit www.sensaphone.com.