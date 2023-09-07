Deadline extended for EMBO workshop on computational models of life

The High Performance Computing (HPC) provides unprecedented opportunities to boost Computational Biology’s ability to uncover mechanisms behind drug synergies and drug treatment by employing digital twins of all scales, from molecules to entire bodies. To share knowledge and discuss the most advanced techniques, the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) with the support of the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) are organizing the workshop, “Computational models of life: From molecular biology to digital twins.”

The event will be held at Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain from November 26 to December 1, 2023. The call for abstacts is still opened until September 18, 2023.

The workshop will encourage interaction between early-career researchers and speakers from academia and industry. Attendees will be able to share cutting edge techniques at the crossroads of single-cell omics, modelling and HPC to pave the way for realistic, scalable human digital twins.

Networking and knowledge exchange among all attendees will be a key driver of the workshop. Early career researchers will be given many opportunities to delve into the professional and academic backgrounds of speakers. Moreover, the scientific speed dating, flash talks, meet the speaker, career path, poster sessions and the social activities will allow attendees to make the most of this workshop.

Potential participants will need to send an abstract by September 18, chosen participants will be notified by September 25 and the registration and payment deadline will close on October 16. Interested eligible participants can check the different ways of participating and prices at the EMBO event website. The workshop program, speaker profiles and more information on the coastal event location of this workshop is available on the web and on the event’s LinkedIn page.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.



https://meetings.embo.org/event/23-comp-models-life#Register