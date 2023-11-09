Donaldson opens new life sciences technical center

Research Triangle Park, a North Carolina technology and biotech hub, is Donaldson’s choice for the latest expansion of its life sciences footprint

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, announced its commitment to broadening its life sciences reach with the opening of a 25,000-square-foot life sciences technical center in Research Triangle Park (RTP). Donaldson brands located or under development at the facility include Isolere Bio, Purilogics, Solaris Biotech and Univercells Technologies.The technical center at 5 Lab Drive in RTP is centrally located on a campus supporting emerging biotechnology companies and includes modern laboratories as well as cleanrooms that provide product manufacturing capacity. The new facility will support the design, development, launch and early commercialization of transformational bioprocessing solutions. It also will serve as a hub for Donaldson life science innovations while advancing the IsoTag™ reagent product line.“RTP is the perfect strategic location to attract world-class talent to our growing team, deploy enabling bioprocessing solutions, and engage with leading cell and gene therapy players,” said Andrew Dahlgren, Donaldson Life Sciences president. The facility provides Donaldson with the resources necessary to increase development, collaboration and operations.

Donaldson recently launched Isolere Bio’s first product, IsoTag™ AAV, for the purification of adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV). The novel reagent uses affinity liquid-phase separation paired with efficient microfiltration for the purification and streamlined manufacturing of AAV, vectors critical to the gene therapy industry. Prototype-grade material from the second product line, IsoTag™ LV for lentiviral vectors, is scheduled to launch in early 2024.

“Through this meaningful investment, we are now poised to accelerate commercialization of our IsoTag technology and deliver disruptive solutions to our customers in the advanced therapeutics space,” said Kelli Luginbuhl, Donaldson Isolere Bio business director. “By adding manufacturing capacity, Donaldson is in a stronger position to support customers in their research through clinical and commercial-scale activities.”

