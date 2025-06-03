Researchers engineer functional blood vessels in lab-grown liver tissue

Scientists from TU Wien in Austria and Keio University in Japan have developed a scalable method to create artificial blood vessels in microfluidic chips.

The researchers say that the advance could improve how researchers model organ behavior and test new drugs by enabling perfusable vascular networks that mimic real human tissue.

Organs-on-a-chip have gained traction as a promising alternative to animal testing in biomedical research, but replicating the human body’s vascular complexity has remained a persistent challenge. The new system addresses this by using ultrashort femtosecond laser pulses to form precise 3D channels within a hydrogel, a material that supports living cells while allowing nutrients and waste to pass through.

