R&D 100 winner of the day: Electrooculography and Balance Blast Overpressure Monitoring System (EYEBOOM)

Military/law enforcement personnel are often exposed to blast overpressure in training and operational settings, which can lead to short-term cognitive impairments and increased risk of conditions like anxiety and depression. The Electrooculography and Balance Blast Overpressure Monitoring System (EYEBOOM) is a wearable monitoring system that provides early warning of blast exposure risk from MIT Lincoln Laboratory co-developed by Creare LLC and Lifelens LLC. It combines measurements of environmental overpressures produced by weapon systems and the resulting physiological responses observed in changes in gait, balance, and eye movements. Unlike current technologies that only provide an early warning based on peak exposure levels, EYEBOOM offers continuous data that can be used in real time to adapt training and reduce injury risk. Its adoption by U.S. Special Forces units has led to changes in training practices and the possible identification of individuals at greater risk of injury. This technology could help protect our service members and law enforcement personnel from the long-term consequences of blast exposure.