ELGA launches the PURELAB Quest water purification system

ELGA LabWater North America, a Veolia Water Technologies company, announces the launch of the PURELAB Quest, a laboratory water system that delivers water for the widest range of lab applications. Prestige labs in academia, government and industry will all benefit from PURELAB Quest’s contribution to research.

The PURELAB Quest’s unique design dispenses all three types of lab water (ultrapure 18.2MΩ-cm, pure Type II, and general laboratory grade Type III) directly from a tap water input.

From only one unit, the PURELAB Quest produces water for a variety of applications, from HPLC and PCR to buffer preparation and glassware washing.

The PURELAB Quest is highly compact, intuitive to use, easy to install, uses reclaimed materials and offers remote monitoring through AQUAVISTA, Veolia’s cloud-based digital solution.

With multiple purity sensors, re-circulation, and a testing regime that covered over 150,000 dispensing cycles, the PURELAB Quest provides lab water that is beyond question for research labs worldwide.

“Water is the lifeblood of the life science industry; it is central to reproducibility, integrity, and data accuracy. PURELAB Quest contributes to the many challenges faced by today’s life science labs and research teams,” said Mope Alo, product manager.

“The PURELAB Quest produces all types of laboratory water directly from a tap water input. It has been highly tested, uses award-winning designs and offers unrivaled value and reliability. We see this product as a perfect fit for our academic and government laboratories, delivering value alongside intuitive, effortless and ingenious product performance.” Wayne Darsa, director of sales.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit elgalabwater.com