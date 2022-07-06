R&D 100 winner of the day: OH0TA OVMed Medical Image Sensor

OmniVision’s OH0TA OVMed medical image sensor is the world’s smallest commercially available image sensor. With a package size of just 0.55 mm x 0.55 mm, featuring a 1.0-micron pixel and a 1/31 optical format, it is smaller than the Guinness World Record held by its predecessor and quadruples resolution and provides wafer-level optics in a single compact assembly.

The OH0TA’s increased resolution and small size enable the visualization of tissues and other fine details inside some of the smallest areas of the human body. To achieve this increase in resolution, along with a smaller pixel size and optical format, the OH0TA is built on OmniVision’s patented PureCel Plus-S stacked die technology. This next-generation pixel technology also provides higher color fidelity and excellent low light sensitivity of 3600 mV/lux-sec, along with a high signal-to-noise ratio of 37.5 dB for greater image quality. Additionally, enables the OH0TA’s higher full well capacity (FWC), zero blooming and lower power consumption, resulting in better patient outcomes.