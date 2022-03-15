UniFlow SE FM Floor-Mounted Walk-In hoods for large processes

UniFlow SE FM Fume Hoods are designed for synthesis, distillation and other rack type operations where tall apparatus is used, or equipment is rolled into the work area. Full 70-in. viewing height for ease of access and unobstructed view of fume chamber. Chamber sizes include 48, 60, 72, 96, and 120 in. and depths of 30, 36, and 48 in. Fume hood features a double wall construction with an angled picture frame opening with either double vertical side sashes or horizontal sliding glass doors. A removable upper front panel allows access to ducting connections and electrical services from a single point electrical box, 115 V 60 Hz AC operation. The varaflow baffle system maintains a uniform airflow to the bell-shaped exhaust collar. UniFlow Walk-In hoods are available in standard or special sizes to meet various applications. Modular construction can be shipped disassembled for on-site assembly.

