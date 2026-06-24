Elkem Silicones rebrands as Bluestar Silicones after ownership change

The specialty materials maker Elkem Silicones has rebranded as Bluestar Silicones, reviving a name the business used from 2007 to 2017. The change follows the April 30 close of Bluestar’s acquisition of the majority of Elkem’s silicones division. The company says manufacturing sites, production processes, raw materials, product names and commercial trademarks all stay the same, with the rollout under the tagline “Living the difference” progressing across markets over the coming months.

Bluestar Silicones traces its silicone chemistry to Saint-Fons near Lyon, France, and cites more than 80 years of experience in the field. It describes itself as a fully integrated manufacturer with 11 manufacturing sites across four continents, roughly 3,500 employees and about 400 R&D scientists. It supplies mobility, electronics, energy, aerospace, healthcare, personal care and construction markets.

Its research network includes the ATRiON innovation center in Lyon and a flagship Asia-Pacific R&I center in Shanghai, with programs spanning EV battery materials, medical-grade silicones and additive manufacturing. The company is a two-time R&D 100 Award winner, taking the prize in consecutive years for its AMSil and SILBIONE 3D-printing silicone range (2021) and for silicone solutions for electric-vehicle thermal management (2022).