MXenes, a family of two-dimensional transition metal carbides and nitrides, have drawn interest for applications including EMI shielding, energy storage, electrocatalysis and high-speed optoelectronics. But a persistent surface chemistry problem has limited their performance. Standard synthesis routes typically leave MXene surfaces with a disordered mix of oxygen, hydroxyl and fluorine terminations, which can trap and scatter electrons, reduce conductivity and accelerate oxidation in air.

A team led by Xinliang Feng of TU Dresden and the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics, Minghao Yu of TU Dresden and Hai I. Wang of the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research has now developed a gas-liquid-solid triphasic etching strategy that produces MXenes with uniform halogen terminations. Reporting in Nature Synthesis, the researchers found that the cleaner surface chemistry delivered a 160-fold increase in macroscopic conductivity relative to a Cl/O-mixed reference material, along with markedly better air stability.

The team synthesized Ti 3 C 2 Cl 2 , Ti 3 C 2 Br 2 and Ti 3 C 2 I 2 from Ti 3 AlC 2 , reporting single-batch yields of 81%, 83% and 85%, respectively. The approach also extended to seven additional MAX phases and was demonstrated at a 10 g single-batch scale. That data suggests a broader route to MXenes with more controlled surface chemistry.